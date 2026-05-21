Caledon Butter Tart Festival brings award-winning bakers, artisan vendors and family fun to Caledon East

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

Butter tart lovers from across Ontario are invited to indulge at the highly anticipated Caledon Butter Tart Festival, taking place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Caledon East Community Complex, located at 6215 Old Church Road, Caledon East.

Admission is completely free.

The festival will feature an incredible lineup of butter tart bakers, artisan vendors, sweet treats, handmade goods, and specialty foods from across the province. Guests can stroll through a lively marketplace filled with delicious creations while enjoying a fun-filled day celebrating one of Canada’s most iconic desserts.

From traditional raisin butter tarts to creative gourmet flavours, the festival offers something for every sweet tooth.

Visitors can also shop local artisans, support small businesses, and experience the welcoming community atmosphere that has made butter tart festivals some of Ontario’s most popular food events.

Butter tart festivals across Ontario continue to draw thousands of visitors annually and remain among the province’s top community food celebrations.

“This festival is about bringing people together through great food, local talent, and community spirit,” organizers say. “We’re excited to welcome visitors from across the GTA and beyond for a memorable day in Caledon.”

The event is also encouraging attendees to support the local community by bringing a voluntary donation for the Caledon Food Bank in lieu of admission.

Families, foodies, and festival-goers can expect:

Award-winning butter tart bakers;

Unique and gourmet tart flavours;

Local artisan marketplace;

Specialty foods and sweets;

Family-friendly atmosphere;

Free admission and parking.

The Caledon Butter Tart Festival continues to build excitement as one of the region’s must-visit spring events, offering a perfect day trip destination for dessert lovers and shoppers alike.

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