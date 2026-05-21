Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon Butter Tart Festival brings award-winning bakers, artisan vendors and family fun to Caledon East

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Butter tart lovers from across Ontario are invited to indulge at the highly anticipated Caledon Butter Tart Festival, taking place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Caledon East Community Complex, located at 6215 Old Church Road, Caledon East.

Admission is completely free.

The festival will feature an incredible lineup of butter tart bakers, artisan vendors, sweet treats, handmade goods, and specialty foods from across the province. Guests can stroll through a lively marketplace filled with delicious creations while enjoying a fun-filled day celebrating one of Canada’s most iconic desserts.

From traditional raisin butter tarts to creative gourmet flavours, the festival offers something for every sweet tooth.

Visitors can also shop local artisans, support small businesses, and experience the welcoming community atmosphere that has made butter tart festivals some of Ontario’s most popular food events.

Butter tart festivals across Ontario continue to draw thousands of visitors annually and remain among the province’s top community food celebrations.

“This festival is about bringing people together through great food, local talent, and community spirit,” organizers say. “We’re excited to welcome visitors from across the GTA and beyond for a memorable day in Caledon.”

The event is also encouraging attendees to support the local community by bringing a voluntary donation for the Caledon Food Bank in lieu of admission.

Families, foodies, and festival-goers can expect:

Award-winning butter tart bakers;

Unique and gourmet tart flavours;

Local artisan marketplace;

Specialty foods and sweets;

Family-friendly atmosphere;

Free admission and parking.

The Caledon Butter Tart Festival continues to build excitement as one of the region’s must-visit spring events, offering a perfect day trip destination for dessert lovers and shoppers alike.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Rotary Club of Caledon Wines of the World returns for 27th Year

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Returning to the Caledon Equestrian Park on Saturday, June 6, is the Rotary Club of Caledon’s biggest fundraising ...

“Fine Has to Match the Crime” Ontario government introduces proposed changes to AMPS for Illegal Land Use

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario Government is set to introduce a change to the Planning Act that would enable municipalities to ...

DMZ finds permanent home in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In March of 2025, the Town of Caledon officially announced its partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University’s DMZ to ...

Friends of Caledon Public Library find new home

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Just a few short months ago, the Friends of Caledon Public Library (FOCPL) were told they could no ...

“It’s about the people, not the product”: Renewed Hope celebrates Grand Opening in Bolton

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Renewed Hope officially opened the doors to their brand-new thrift cafe, and this past Saturday, the community came ...

Raffi’s Rebels Tournament returns April 25

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The countdown is on for the Raffaele Scerbo Annual Memorial Tournament on April 25, and although registration is ...

ecoCaledon and Caledon Chamber of Commerce host “Food for Thought” for Caledon Businesses

“Small changes by many businesses create a massive impact for Caledon” By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In an attempt to spur thought on ...

Dan the Litter Man celebrates Earth Month with Cleanups and Community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the winter blues begin to melt away, so too does the winter slush and snow, revealing months’ ...

Sweet Celebration with CVC’s Maple Syrup fest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Running from March 19 – 22, and March 28 – 29, is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) annual Maple ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...