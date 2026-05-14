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Breezewood Pools Celebrates50 Years Serving Bolton,Caledon and surrounding areas 

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

“Still Here, Still the Best, and We’re Just Getting Started” 

Breezewood Pools Inc., a beloved institution at 274 Queen St. South in Bolton, is proudly marking 50 years of keeping pools clean, safe, and enjoyable for families across Bolton, Caledon and the surrounding areas.

Since 1976, Breezewood’s dedicated team have provided expert pool service, maintenance, repairs and retail supplies with a commitment to fair prices, reliability, and old-fashioned customer care. 

As noted by Breezewood’s management, “This milestone is about more than just years in business – it’s about the thousands of families we’ve helped enjoy their pools season after season. In a time when value matter more than ever, were reminding our community that Breezewood is still here, locally owned, and focused on making pool ownership affordable and stress-free.”

To celebrate, Breezewood is hosting a season-long series of customer appreciation events including:

• A customer appreciation day in early May 

• A community BBQ later in the summer

• Monthly value deals, contest, raffles and maintenance packages designed to help families save

• Throwback pricing – inflation doesn’t exist this summer 

The public is invited to join the celebrations throughout the 2026 pool season (April-October). Visit the store, follow us on social media or call 905-857-3830 for details! 

274 Queen Street South, Bolton

@breezewoodpools

www.breezewoodpools.ca



         

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