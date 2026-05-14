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Bolton Brewers open 2026 NDBL season with tidy 4-0 win over Midland Mariners 

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Bolton Player-Coach Mike Wallace hit a two-run double and starter Jack Perry threw four hitless innings to lead the Brewers to a 4-0 win over the Midland Mariners at chilly Taylor Fields on Monday night.

Coach Wallace offered self-deprecating humor about his game-winning hit at the bottom of the first inning: “The old guy got it done. It was great for the team to get out of the gate so well. It was a good start all around.”

The Brewers’ balanced attacked churned out eight hits up and down the lineup and Coach Wallace complimented his hitters for coming through in cold conditions.

“The wind was howling, but we had good at-bats and everyone was making good contact.”

Catcher Carter Burnside and shortstop Brett Chater provided pop at the top of the Brewers’ lineup by driving in one run each.

Chater, Burnside, Reid Deibert, and Chris Fafalios each crossed the plate and helped pace the Brewers’ 8-hit attack.

In addition to praising the Brewers’ offense, Coach Wallace expressed his satisfaction with the two pitchers who stymied Midland, starter Jack Perry and closer Victor Moguel.

“It was a colder night and it took a little while for Jack to warm up, but when he did, his fastball looked really good. We couldn’t have drawn it up better—Jack did his job. Victor came in and gave us a much different look.  His change- up was working well.”

Perry picked up the W by striking out eight Mariners over four hitless innings of work.

Moguel earned a three-inning save, scattered three hits, and struck out six.

Unfortunately, Perry’s time with the Brewers is coming to an end.

Coach Wallace explained: “It was a good news/bad news night for us regarding Jack because he had such a great start, but we learned he’ll be gone June 1st to join the NCAA D1 Michigan Wolverines.  We’re excited about his prospects in Michigan, but it will be tough to see him go. Hopefully, we’ll get two more starts from Jack before he goes to pitch for the Wolverines.”  

Monday’s game was historic.

The Brewers took the field in their new navy blue jerseys and it was the Bolton Senior squad’s first game at brand new Taylor Fields on Emil Kolb Parkway.

A 4-0 win is a fine way to christen a new ballpark and new uniforms.

The Brewers’ next home game at Taylor Fields is Saturday, May 23rd when they host the Clarksburg Blues in a double header.

First pitch of Game 1 is 1 p.m.

Game 2’s first pitch is 3 p.m.



         

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