Bike Ride to Bus Rides: How CCS’ Velocity Ride 2026 is powering transportation in Caledon

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon Community Services (CCS) is “gearing” up for their annual community cycling fundraiser, Velocity, and proceeds from this year’s event will support in part the purchase of a brand-new accessible bus.

Velocity is CCS’s annual bike ride in support of seniors across Caledon. The event is for all ages and brings the community together to experience Caledon’s roads and trails while raising funds for CCS.

The event was originally inspired by a group of volunteers back in 2018 to provide vital support for seniors.

Last year, more than 170 riders raised $55,000, and this year they’re hoping to hit the same target.

Mariia Kupriianova, Chief Development Officer at CCS, says they are already at 48 per cent of their total goal thanks to the community and their sponsors.

“I’m so grateful for our sponsors, donors, volunteers and of course our amazing riders really pulling together,” says Kupriianova.

Their goal for this year’s event covers only part of the purchase of a brand-new accessible bus for CCS, about a third of the total.

By 2027, six aging vehicles in the CCS fleet must be replaced.

“The CCS transportation program offers more than 28,500 rides every year, and in our community, where public transit options may be limited, this service is vital for so many seniors, for so many adults with special needs, to stay connected to the community we love,” says Kupriianova.

She explains that there are not many options available and, due to Caledon’s vast geography, their fleet is aging quickly.

“You can imagine the pressure that it puts on the community, on the people we serve because thousands and thousands of rides will go missed, and won’t be accommodated every year because of that pressure,” says Kupriianova. “That’s why we’re so proud and so grateful for our community stepping up once again to help fill that critical need for the seniors that we love. We all have seniors in our lives, and the clock stops for no one.”

This year’s Velocity, she says, is more critical than ever.

Kupriianova adds in these thousands of trips they make, they make life-saving trips to medical appointments, get those to their grocery shopping, to health and wellness classes, and bring seniors to their community connections.

Without these buses, there would be a huge impact, she says.

“When you can’t get out of the house, the isolation, the disconnection, I’m not even talking about the critical medical needs that go unmet, you can only imagine the knock-on effect on the community,” says Kupriianova.

She adds that, with seniors being the fastest-growing demographic in Caledon, the need for these accessible vehicles will only grow.

“Proceeds from Velocity support in part the purchase of a brand new accessible bus that will once again help Caledon seniors lead healthy, active, independent and most importantly, very connected lives in the community that we love,” says Kupriianova.

This year, the community will be able to enjoy routes of 10, 25, and 50 kilometres, plus a new 25-kilometre gravel route introduced just last year.

It’s fun for all ages, says Kupriianova, as they’ve even watched some of their riders go from training wheels to their very own two-wheeler.

Many beloved teams will be returning yet again this year, such as Ted’s Terra Cotta Trail Blazers, and Silcotech, the 2026 Grand Tour Sponsor.

“Caledon Community Services is at the heart of our Caledon community and supporting Velocity has been incredibly meaningful for all of us at Silcotech,” said Isolde Boettger, Vice President and Co-Founder of Silcotech. “We’ve seen firsthand the difference CCS makes in people’s lives, especially for seniors and we’re proud to stand behind that work. Being part of Velocity isn’t just about sponsorship, it’s about showing up for our community and supporting something that matters.”

It’s not just teams returning this year, individual riders will also be making their mark, such as Brian Gilchrist, who says he’s a senior riding for seniors.

He first joined Velocity as a rider last year and will be participating again this year. He says the cause is what’s bringing him back.

“In many cases, seniors don’t get the support they need because people forget about them,” says Gilchrist. “It’s a good way to assist people that don’t want to go into homes, and want to be able to stay at home. They just need some support, and I think it’s a good cause.”

This year’s event will be held on June 20, and kick off at Caledon East Park.

“There will be music, there will be games, there will be community fun, and there will be our community coming together for a purpose once again,” says Kupriianova. “We are looking to turn bike rides into bus rides for our seniors, and I think that’s something really worth riding for.”

Readers Comments (0)