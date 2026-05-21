Allan Drive Middle School marks legacy project planting 50 native trees

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Marking their transition from elementary school on May 14, Grade 8 students from Allan Drive Middle School took part in a “Legacy Tree Planting Day,” planting 50 native trees on school grounds.

“We look forward to leaving a legacy behind,” said Sabrina Zito-Insalaco, Land-Based Learning Instructor, as she watches the students prepare for a day of planting.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) provided the trees for the students, and assisted with the planting.

Zito-Insalaco said the experience was rooted in “relationship building, with students working together over time to strengthen connections with each other, their school community, and the Land.”

She said through this shared effort, they demonstrated “care, leadership, and a deep sense of responsibility for the Land.”

Zito-Insalaco has been working with the school for a number of years, and brought forward the idea not only for the students to leave a legacy behind at their school, but to do so together.

“It builds empathy for each other,” said Zito-Insalaco. “And for the land that we’re on.”

Students were split into groups, and were instructed on how to effectively plant their trees, ensuring they would stand tall for years to come.

As a Land-Based Educator with the Peel District School Board, Zito-Insalaco says it was a “privilege to support and guide this learning experience alongside the school community.”

She also adds that she was grateful to the TRCA, and the school team including teachers, administration, custodian, and Facilities Manager, for their collaboration and support in bringing the day to life.

“Each tree stands as a living reminder that small, intentional actions can grow into lasting, meaningful change,” says Zito-Insalaco. “My heart is warmed each day by the smiling faces of these students, reminding me that connection and care are at the heart of students’ success.”

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