Current & Past Articles » General News

Allan Drive Middle School marks legacy project planting 50 native trees

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Marking their transition from elementary school on May 14, Grade 8 students from Allan Drive Middle School took part in a “Legacy Tree Planting Day,” planting 50 native trees on school grounds.

“We look forward to leaving a legacy behind,” said Sabrina Zito-Insalaco, Land-Based Learning Instructor, as she watches the students prepare for a day of planting.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) provided the trees for the students, and assisted with the planting.

Zito-Insalaco said the experience was rooted in “relationship building, with students working together over time to strengthen connections with each other, their school community, and the Land.”

She said through this shared effort, they demonstrated “care, leadership, and a deep sense of responsibility for the Land.”

Zito-Insalaco has been working with the school for a number of years, and brought forward the idea not only for the students to leave a legacy behind at their school, but to do so together.

“It builds empathy for each other,” said Zito-Insalaco. “And for the land that we’re on.”

Students were split into groups, and were instructed on how to effectively plant their trees, ensuring they would stand tall for years to come.

As a Land-Based Educator with the Peel District School Board, Zito-Insalaco says it was a “privilege to support and guide this learning experience alongside the school community.”

She also adds that she was grateful to the TRCA, and the school team including teachers, administration, custodian, and Facilities Manager, for their collaboration and support in bringing the day to life. 

“Each tree stands as a living reminder that small, intentional actions can grow into lasting, meaningful change,” says Zito-Insalaco. “My heart is warmed each day by the smiling faces of these students, reminding me that connection and care are at the heart of students’ success.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Rotary Club of Caledon Wines of the World returns for 27th Year

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Returning to the Caledon Equestrian Park on Saturday, June 6, is the Rotary Club of Caledon’s biggest fundraising ...

“Fine Has to Match the Crime” Ontario government introduces proposed changes to AMPS for Illegal Land Use

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario Government is set to introduce a change to the Planning Act that would enable municipalities to ...

DMZ finds permanent home in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In March of 2025, the Town of Caledon officially announced its partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University’s DMZ to ...

Friends of Caledon Public Library find new home

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Just a few short months ago, the Friends of Caledon Public Library (FOCPL) were told they could no ...

“It’s about the people, not the product”: Renewed Hope celebrates Grand Opening in Bolton

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Renewed Hope officially opened the doors to their brand-new thrift cafe, and this past Saturday, the community came ...

Raffi’s Rebels Tournament returns April 25

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The countdown is on for the Raffaele Scerbo Annual Memorial Tournament on April 25, and although registration is ...

ecoCaledon and Caledon Chamber of Commerce host “Food for Thought” for Caledon Businesses

“Small changes by many businesses create a massive impact for Caledon” By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In an attempt to spur thought on ...

Dan the Litter Man celebrates Earth Month with Cleanups and Community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the winter blues begin to melt away, so too does the winter slush and snow, revealing months’ ...

Sweet Celebration with CVC’s Maple Syrup fest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Running from March 19 – 22, and March 28 – 29, is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) annual Maple ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...