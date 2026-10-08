Wolfpack wallops Grizzlies 20-0 in ROPSSAA Tier 1 Senior Football championship rematch

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Wolfpack quarterback Joseph Ferlito rushed for two touchdowns and veteran teammate Owen Kenny electrified the crowd with a 50-yard punt return TD to catalyze a 20-0 victory over the Suzuki Grizzlies last Thursday morning at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School.

It was Hall’s second consecutive regular season victory to continue their defense of multiple football championships won last Fall, including the school’s first ROPSSAA Tier 1 Senior title.

The three phases of the Wolfpack gridiron squad displayed varying levels of efficacy versus the Grizzlies on a drizzly, grey early-Fall morning.

The Hall Defensive team was stellar throughout the contest—containing Suzuki’s talented quarterback Damian Neptune who also serves as the team’s punter and one of its linebackers.

The swarming Wolfpack defenders kept Neptune in check. Their consistently strong play provided the Hall Offensive team with excellent field position, especially on three key third downs during which Neptune and his penned-in partners could not convert.

The Wolfpack offense was opportunistic and used a steady ground game, featuring timely gains by running backs Joshua Arnold and Avery Benn, and an aerial attack spearheaded by Ferlito, to create long, time-consuming drives. However, many of the drives stalled short of the end zone.

Although the offense faltered at times, the Special Teams put the green and gold icing on Hall’s victory cake with two significant, game-changing plays.

With less than four minutes until half-time, Kenny broke a scoreless tie by returning a punt over fifty yards for a touchdown. The crafty veteran returner broke tackles at midfield, scampered down the sideline, induced two Grizzly defenders into believing he was stepping out of bounds, pivoted around their overzealous coverage, and found a narrow pathway to the end zone pylon to electrify hundreds of spectators.

Hall’s co-captain described the key moment: “Usually my plan is to cut off the field, but this time I faked that I was going out of bounds, I saw the angle I could take, and two of the tacklers I had to beat over-pursued me so I stepped in the bucket around them, and I was able to get to the corner.”

After Kenny scampered into the end zone for the much-needed major, Eric Rizzardo converted the touchdown and Hall led 7-0.

Ninety seconds after Kenny’s electrifying run, the Wolfpack special teams squad struck again when Liam Shaw blocked a Suzuki punt that gave the Hall offense the ball on the visitors’ three-yard line.

Ferlito bashed his way into the end zone on a quarterback sneak through the left side of the offensive line to make it 13-0 with less than three minutes to play in the second quarter.

Kenny, who also serves as a wide receiver on the Wolfpack offense, praised the Offensive Line’s performance: “I think we did a good job on offense. The O-Line had a great game—they established our running game, but we’re never satisfied and we’ll look to get better for next game.”

Alas, Rizzardo missed the point after and Hall took a thirteen-point lead into half-time.

With 3:52 left in the third quarter, Neptune surrendered the ball on downs deep in his own end due to the relentless pass rush of the Wolfpack D which caused an incomplete pass. After four rushes by Arnold and Benn to wear down the Grizzlies’ defense, Ferlito—seconds after inducing a roughing the passer call—called his own number, slashed his way diagonally through the Suzuki defensive backfield, and found a seam to the left end zone pylon for his second touchdown of the game.

Rizzardo’s conversion attempt was kicked through the uprights to give Hall a commanding 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

When Neptune got the Suzuki offense into its first consistent drive of the game with a minute left to play in the third quarter, Shaw pinned his ears back, barreled through the Grizzlies’ offensive line, and sacked the visiting quarterback with much ferocity—evoking a collective howl from the Wolfpack sideline.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over on the unconverted third down and the Green and Gold Wall held again.

On the subsequent play from scrimmage, Ferlito fired a pass to Kenny in the flat and the elusive three-way player was tackled on the two-yard line as time expired in the third quarter.

Although the Wolfpack offense sputtered in the fourth quarter and took itself out of the red zone by committing three consecutive illegal procedure penalties that culminated in a missed field goal, Hall’s defense bent in the final period of play but did not break.

Kenny credited the team’s defense as a key contributor to the shutout of Suzuki SS: “We had lots of communication out there today. Everyone made the plays. We followed the calls of our coaches. They call the plays, we trust what they call, and we execute it. We made some good in-game adjustments, and moved our linebackers in to take away the middle of the field.”

On the Grizzlies’ last drive of the game, Neptune handed the ball to running back Jaleel Reynolds who racked up 38 yards on four consecutive carries, but the Hall defense forced a third down incompletion much to the chagrin of the 15-strong Suzuki Cheer Team who had remained buoyant through the blowout.

With the resilient cheerleaders performing their closing number at midfield, Kenny reflected on his role as a mentor on a young senior team with so many new players.

“We do have a lot of new players, and we are a younger and smaller team than last year’s team, but my job as a Captain to help prepare them for a hard season in varsity football. Many of our new players have come from Junior and have played Summer ball so they’re arriving with experience. The most important thing I remind them about is to ‘Do your job’ and everything will fall into place for us.”

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