Winterfest event coming to C3 James Dick Quarry on Family Day

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents are invited out for a day of winter fun on Family Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 17, the C3 Canadian Cross Training Club will host a Winterfest event at the C3 James Dick Quarry in Caledon Village.

There will be tobogganing, ice skating and hockey, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and a food truck with warm drinks and food.

Barrie Shepley, a coach at C3, said Mother Nature has provided amazing conditions for winter fun this year.

“It’s fun to use the space on a 365-day basis…you know, this is Canada, you have to get outside and enjoy it,” he said.

C3 hosted its first Winterfest event this year on January 19 and it was well-attended.

Shepley said tobogganing was a hit with families, and that attendees loved skating on outdoor ice.

“There’s just something about outdoor ice that’s different than at an arena,” said Shepley.

A hockey rink and a skating trail were created on the ice at the quarry.

There was a polar bear dip held on January 19, with many brave souls taking the plunge into chilly waters. Shepley said C3 had to cut through nearly 16 inches of ice to create an area where people could jump in. After taking the plunge, swimmers warmed up in C3’s heated changeroom.

“It was great weather, sunny, big crowds and lots of fun,” said Shepley. “It was the biggest of all the ones we’ve run over the last four or five years.”

