Winter Maintenance – Keeping our community moving safely

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I’d like to take this opportunity to recognize the dedication and hard work of our Winter Maintenance crews at the Town. Throughout the winter season, these teams work around the clock to help keep our community moving safely. The Town provides winter maintenance on more than 1,700 km of local roads. This important work includes plowing, sanding, and de-icing our roads.

Snow removal schedule

On average, it can take over 24 hours after a storm ends to fully clear and treat the main roadways. Larger or longer storms (similar to what we’ve had in the recent past) may require additional time and multiple treatments to ensure roads are safe for travel.

Major roads—those most frequently used by drivers and emergency vehicles—are serviced first, followed by residential streets.

When snow is plowed from the roadway, it is placed along the road edge, on boulevards, in the centre of cul-de-sacs, or in other designated snow storage areas. There may be significant windrows because of this large storm. Snow removal may also include hauling snow from cul-de-sacs and temporary storage locations to a designated storage site. Another crew often heads out overnight to remove snow from these temporary locations. Staff do their very best to accommodate a variety of snow removal requests whenever possible.

Town roads

Routes are carefully planned so that all Town-owned roads, including residential streets, are typically maintained as soon as possible following a winter weather event. During large storms, it will take time for staff to clear residential streets. We remind residents to be patient as the team will get there after our major roads have been cleared.

Regional roads

Peel Region is responsible for winter maintenance on many Regional roads in Caledon. These arterial roads are built and maintained to accommodate higher traffic volumes and speeds. The Region’s winter maintenance service level is very high, and during winter driving conditions, residents are encouraged to use Regional roads whenever possible for trips beyond local destinations.

Winter parking

To support effective snow clearing, street parking is prohibited during winter precipitation events from November 1 to April 30 in Caledon. For more details, please visit our Winter Parking Restrictions webpage. Please keep parked cars off the street so staff can clear the roads efficiently.

Significant Weather Warnings

From time to time, the Town may issue a Significant Weather Event Declaration when Environment and Climate Change Canada identifies extreme weather hazards affecting or approaching Caledon.

During these conditions, residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to use extra caution on the roads and sidewalks and to avoid unnecessary travel. Please note that during extreme weather and with back-to-back storms, it may take staff longer to clear roads and sidewalks or respond to emergencies—but rest assured, crews are working as safely and quickly as conditions allow.

I want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation throughout the winter season, and extend my sincere appreciation to our winter maintenance teams for the essential work they do to keep Caledon safe.

Readers Comments (0)