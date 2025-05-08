We Appreciate Your Business, THANK YOU!

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

At The Fireplace Stop, a one-stop home comfort centre based out of Schomberg, great people are at the heart of the business.

The Fireplace Stop was founded by Andy Leonard in 1987. It opened its location at Highway 9 and 27 in Schomberg in 1990, and that’s where it is to this day.

“As you progress and get bigger and better, it’s because of your supporting team, whether it’s your installers, salespeople, drivers, or people in the office… it’s a bumper to bumper, front door to back door effort in our business,” said Leonard from The Fireplace Stop. “Everyone has their part in the process.”

Leonard said The Fireplace Stop, and its sister business ABL Air Heating & Air Conditioning, have grown because they’ve always been willing to do challenging jobs. Whether it’s a fireplace of any kind, a high-quality barbeque, or any kind of HVAC work, The Fireplace Stop has you covered.

“Anything you can think of to comfort the home, we’re involved in it,” said Leonard. “We’re used to doing challenging jobs.”

Leonard said The Fireplace Stop team is like one big family. Many of its employees have been there for decades.

The Fireplace Stop serves a large part of Ontario, including Toronto and all of cottage country. They’ve done jobs all over, including jobs on properties with snowmobile or boat access only.

The Fireplace Stop offers personalized service and makes customer satisfaction the top priority on any project.

Scott Leonard and Eric Newton are the head installers for the company and are the best of the best, and they’re supported by an incredibly strong installer team. Eric’s brother Daniel also works for The Fireplace Stop and they make a great team.

Corey Hillier is the amazing head of service for The Fireplace Stop, and Richard McAnsh is known as “Tricky Ricky” because he can do all the tricky jobs.

Mateusz Welna runs shipping and receiving for the company and helps out on challenging installs too.

Leonard said installer Lucas Dowdle, and co-op students Alexander Lord, Bobby Worth, and Aaron Hwang have amazing careers ahead of them.

Glen Rueda does custom cabinetry for The Fireplace Stop.

Leonard’s son Andrew runs sales for the company with his exceptional colleagues Ron Rice, Cristina Ventresca and Leonard himself. Kelsey Leonard is the head of administration with her supporting group of Kevin Snell, Renee Noble and Jennifer Russell. Jody Koerssen leads the accounting.

All of these wonderful employees and associates, and more, are at the core of The Fireplace Stop, where it truly is the people that make the difference.

