Vera M. Davis Centre among first homes selected for new Improving Dementia Care Program

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is strengthening dementia care in long-term care homes by announcing the first 17 homes participating in the new Improving Dementia Care Program (IDCP), including the Vera M. Davis Centre in Bolton.

The Province is investing $9 million over three years to support this initiative, which will help improve the quality of life for residents living with dementia while strengthening Ontario’s long-term care system.

“Our government is proud to support innovative approaches to dementia care, including right here in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “By selecting the Vera M. Davis Centre, our government is ensuring residents and families have access to more personalized, compassionate care.”

Through the IDCP, long-term care homes will implement emotion-based models of care and provide additional staff training to better support residents living with dementia. The program focuses on building strong relationships between staff, residents and families while creating environments that reflect residents’ individual needs and experiences.

The Vera M. Davis Centre will expand on its innovative Butterfly Model, which features small, home-like neighbourhoods, vibrant spaces, and the removal of institutional features to create a more comfortable and supportive living environment.

“On behalf of Peel Region, I want to thank the Ontario government for this investment in seniors and dementia care,” said Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional Chair and CEO. “This IDCP funding will allow us to expand the proven benefits of emotion-based care and further enhance the quality of life for residents living with dementia. With the Vera M. Davis Centre becoming the first long-term care centre in Peel Region to implement this model across the entire home, Peel Region continues to strengthen its leadership in emotion-based care.”

In addition to launching the IDCP, Ontario is expanding access to behavioural specialized units (BSUs), investing $3.35 million in 2025-26 and $9.82 million annually starting in 2026-27 to add up to 153 BSU beds in five long-term care homes across the province. These units provide person-centred care, delivered by specialized staff who tailor therapies to each resident’s physical, emotional, and cultural needs, helping seniors receive the care they need in a long-term care home rather than a hospital, ensuring that hospital beds are available to those who need them most.

Advancing dementia care is part of Ontario’s broader plan to protect and improve long-term care, which is built on four key pillars: increasing staffing and care; strengthening quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.

