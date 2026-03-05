Current & Past Articles » General News

Vera M. Davis Centre among first homes selected for new Improving Dementia Care Program

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is strengthening dementia care in long-term care homes by announcing the first 17 homes participating in the new Improving Dementia Care Program (IDCP), including the Vera M. Davis Centre in Bolton. 

The Province is investing $9 million over three years to support this initiative, which will help improve the quality of life for residents living with dementia while strengthening Ontario’s long-term care system.

“Our government is proud to support innovative approaches to dementia care, including right here in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “By selecting the Vera M. Davis Centre, our government is ensuring residents and families have access to more personalized, compassionate care.”

Through the IDCP, long-term care homes will implement emotion-based models of care and provide additional staff training to better support residents living with dementia. The program focuses on building strong relationships between staff, residents and families while creating environments that reflect residents’ individual needs and experiences.

The Vera M. Davis Centre will expand on its innovative Butterfly Model, which features small, home-like neighbourhoods, vibrant spaces, and the removal of institutional features to create a more comfortable and supportive living environment.

“On behalf of Peel Region, I want to thank the Ontario government for this investment in seniors and dementia care,” said Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional Chair and CEO. “This IDCP funding will allow us to expand the proven benefits of emotion-based care and further enhance the quality of life for residents living with dementia. With the Vera M. Davis Centre becoming the first long-term care centre in Peel Region to implement this model across the entire home, Peel Region continues to strengthen its leadership in emotion-based care.”

In addition to launching the IDCP, Ontario is expanding access to behavioural specialized units (BSUs), investing $3.35 million in 2025-26 and $9.82 million annually starting in 2026-27 to add up to 153 BSU beds in five long-term care homes across the province. These units provide person-centred care, delivered by specialized staff who tailor therapies to each resident’s physical, emotional, and cultural needs, helping seniors receive the care they need in a long-term care home rather than a hospital, ensuring that hospital beds are available to those who need them most.

Advancing dementia care is part of Ontario’s broader plan to protect and improve long-term care, which is built on four key pillars: increasing staffing and care; strengthening quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Palgrave Girl Guide Member wins 100th anniversary Friendship Crest competition

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year marks 100 years of World Thinking Day, an annual celebration on the shared birthday of the ...

CCS holds record-breaking Coldest Night of the Year

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Community Services (CCS) hosted its annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) on Saturday, and this year’s ...

Peel Partners shine light on online safety

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A partnership between Peel Children’s Aid Society (CAS), Our Place Peel, Peel District School Board (PDSB), Region of ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...

Council debates ‘Slippery Slope’ as illegal truck parking seeks temporary approval

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...