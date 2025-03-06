UPS Canada celebrates 50th anniversary at Caledon facility

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Mayor Annette Groves and MP Kyle Seeback attended event

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A large logistics company celebrated a major milestone in Caledon last week.

On February 28, UPS Canada celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event at its 850,000 square-foot facility in Caledon.

There were many people in attendance at the event, including UPS Canada president Sean Griffin, UPS Foundation vice president Cathy Scott, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, current and former UPS employees, and UPS customers.

The event featured remarks from UPS staff, the attending dignitaries, and UPS customers. There was also a panel discussion with current and former UPS employees, and a volunteer activity.

The volunteer activity was led by the UPS Foundation and saw attendees assemble wellness kits for survivors of domestic violence.

In total, 750 kits were completed, and they will be donated to Yellow Brick House, an organization that provides life-saving services for women and children escaping domestic violence in York Region.

In his remarks, Griffin said the key to UPS Canada’s success is its people. He shared a special thanks to UPS “Circle of Honour” drivers — drivers who have 25 or more years of safe, accident-free driving. There were eight such drivers in attendance at the event.

“You embody the dedication and excellence that our customers have come to trust,” said Griffin.

Groves said she’s grateful to have UPS Canada in Caledon and that the company is a great corporate citizen.

“The Caledon hub, which opened in 2021, employs 1,500 people making UPS the town’s top employer in the goods movement sector,” said Groves. “I would like to recognize the people behind the scenes… who are on the ground working tirelessly to deliver goods across the region and beyond… it’s the people that are out there every day making sure our packages arrive safely, making sure that this facility operates efficiently and effectively… those are the people that really make a company.”

Groves said the UPS facility in Caledon, which sorts 35,000 packages per hour, is a true testament to the innovation happening in Caledon’s local economy.

“Thank you for choosing Caledon and continuing to invest in our town,” said Groves. “Your commitment to the Caledon community has played a key role in local growth and prosperity.”

Seeback said that UPS Canada should be commended for partnering on many charitable initiatives in Caledon and Dufferin and for treating its employees well.

“I am proud as the member of parliament for this area to be able to honour UPS for 50 years in Canada, what an amazing story,” said Seeback. “I hope more companies will choose to locate right here in Dufferin-Caledon and bring success as well.”

Readers Comments (0)