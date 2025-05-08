Current & Past Articles » General News

Unveiling unbeatable deals

May 8, 2025

The Flooring Mart Inc. extends discount on all flooring types

The Flooring Mart Inc. is thrilled to announce an unprecedented opportunity for homeowners and businesses alike to access unbeatable discounts on all types of flooring purchases, with a staggering 65% off. 

As spring unfolds its colours and warmth, it is the perfect time to transform your space into a sanctuary of quality, comfort, and style. Whether you envision the rustic charm of hardwood, the sleek elegance of vinyl, the durability of laminate, the timeless appeal of tiles, or the functionality of stairs, our wide range of options caters to your needs and budget.

At The Flooring Mart Inc., we believe in providing our customers with unparalleled value. We offer wholesale prices on all our flooring services, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible deal without compromising on quality. Our range of options encompasses every budget, from budget-friendly solutions to premium selections.

Our commitment to quality does not end with the sale. We stand by our craftsmanship and offer warranties on all our installations, giving our customers peace of mind and assurance in the longevity of their investment. Our team of skilled professionals goes above and beyond to ensure that every flooring project is executed with precision and care, leaving our customers with nothing but satisfaction and admiration for their new floors.

At The Flooring Mart Inc., we understand that your home or business reflects your identity, values, and aspirations. That is why we are proud to bring affordability to the forefront, enabling you to elevate your surroundings without breaking the bank. With up to 65% off on all flooring types, there has never been a better time to invest in the beauty and comfort of your space.

Do not hesitate to visit our showroom today and discover the possibilities with the help of our expert team. With unbeatable discounts on all types of flooring purchases, you can turn your vision into a reality with ease.

55 Healey Road, Unit 2, Bolton, 905-872-7557,
theflooringmart.ca 



         

