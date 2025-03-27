Unique maple-themed events coming to Terra Cotta Conservation Area

Sap to Syrup: A Maple Syrup Making Experience and Lamplight: Maple Syrup After Dark running between March 29 and April 12

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents are invited to enjoy the tradition of maple syrup-making this Spring.

From March 29 to April 12, two unique maple-themed events are running at Terra Cotta Conservation Area, hosted by Credit Valley Conservation (CVC).

The first event is titled “Sap to Syrup: A Maple Syrup Making Experience”.

During this event, attendees can get up close and personal with the maple syrup-making process. They will be able to experience, hands on, the art of maple syrup production from tree tapping to the final steps in the process.

Sap to Syrup is a guided tour and workshop where attendees will learn how to identify and tap sugar maple trees; collect sap and use an evaporator to make maple syrup; learn how to measure sugar contents and grade syrup; and sample maple syrup before preparing a bottle to take home for themselves.

Space is limited to 10 tickets per tour so guests will be able to have a personalized experience.

Guests must be 16 years of age or older to attend.

The second event CVC is hosting is titled “Lamplight: Maple Syrup After Dark”.

It will take place in the sugarbush after dark and offer visitors “a magical evening that blends history, live music and maple-themed food and drink,” per a CVC news release.

The event features a wagon ride through the forest to the illuminated sugarbush, where guests will learn about the history of maple syrup production in Canada.

The event includes maple taffy; a tasting menu featuring maple-themed food; a cocktail (or mocktail) in a signature souvenir glass; and live music by Rag Maple Music around a campfire.

This event will also offer an intimate experience as tickets are limited to 20 per evening. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend.

“These specialty events offer visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in rich history and the sweet taste of maple syrup during production season,” reads a CVC news release.

To purchase tickets or learn more about these upcoming events at Terra Cotta Conservation Area, those interested can visit cvc.ca/mapleseason.

