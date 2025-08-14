Two subdivision applications up for review: Here’s what you need to know

August 14, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With two subdivision applications currently in the works for different areas of Caledon, residents can stay informed through the Town of Caledon website.

The notice board brought updates to two subdivision proposals last week.

One application concerns the locations of 9408 Columbia Way, 0 Mount Hope Road, and 14320 Mount Hope Road.

The proposed site is situated on the northwest corner of Mount Hope Road and Columbia Way.

With this application, the applicant, SGL Planning & Design Inc., on behalf of United Holdings Inc., wishes to create a new “Mount Hope West Secondary Plan,” which is a smaller, area-specific plan within the Town’s overall Official Plan.

The proposed Mount Hope West Secondary Plan has an area of approximately 76.60 acres of the net developable area.

The developer has put forward a proposed official plan amendment and draft plan of subdivision.

The proposed amendment will redesignate the lands to neighbourhood area, parkette, and natural features and areas designations to allow for the development.

A conceptual road network is also shown on the proposed Land Use Plan.

The draft plan of the subdivision features a mix of housing types, a neighbourhood park, a commercial plaza, and various features such as stormwater ponds.

This is currently just a proposal; the Town is reviewing it, and nothing has been decided yet.

The layout and details could change.

For residents wishing to be notified of the decision of the Town of Caledon on the proposed Official Plan Amendment and Draft Plan of Subdivision applications, you must make a written request to the Clerk of the Town of Caledon.

The next update published is for 0 Mount Pleasant Road, (Palgrave Estate Residential Community).

A public meeting will be held to consider the proposed official plan amendment, zoning bylaw amendment, and subdivision applications.

The applicant is Rob Lavecchia, KLM Planning Partners, Inc., on behalf of Stellar Homes Inc.

They have proposed an official plan amendment, zoning bylaw amendment, and draft plan of subdivision to permit the creation of five Estate Residential lots.

The official plan amendment is to address the density requirements outlined in the Official Plan.

The rules in the Official Plan set limits on how dense a neighbourhood can be, and the developer wants to change this to allow for their proposed number of houses.

The zoning bylaw amendment is to rezone the lands from Rural and Environmental to Estate Residential, with exceptions to protect natural heritage features along the eastern portion of the subject lands.

The proposed draft plan of subdivision seeks the creation of five Estate Residential Lots, a road widening block, and an environmental protection area block.

Each lot is proposed to range in size from approximately 1.57 acres to 2.92 acres, with lot frontage ranging from approximately 177 ft to 302 ft.

The proposed development is phase two of the existing Mulloy Court residential subdivision.

A formal first submission to the Town was made on February 12, 2025, for a zoning by-law amendment application and draft plan.

For complete application details and materials, visit https://www.caledon.ca/en/town-services/0-mount-pleasant-road.aspx?fbclid=IwY2xjawMIe4NleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFiUGZ4YXlSZWVNVUszSUU3AR6WfZcfKKtJyXGRArxnwrYEwThveu-RCmoSYZlZibbB0Jjkhh95BN-vUTzr6g_aem_z9Nzxw-azMknpnbUE9sV0A#Materials-Submitted.

The public meeting regarding this matter will be held on September 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Council Chambers, 6311 Old Church Road, Caledon East.

The meeting will also be held virtually.

To participate in the matter, you can attend in person, send written comments to agenda@caledon.ca and planning@caledon.ca, which become part of the public record, or

participate virtually.

You can also call or email the planning staff or book an appointment at Town Hall.

Visit caledon.ca/development for more information.

For residents wishing to be notified of the adoption or refusal of the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment and Official Plan Amendment, you must make a written request to the Planning Department of the Town of Caledon.

The Town of Caledon is looking for your input and insight that will inform and shape plans that meet the needs of the community.

Readers Comments (0)