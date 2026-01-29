Town to request advocacy support from TAPMO

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At Caledon’s January 27 Council Meeting, Council unanimously supported a motion to request support from the Top Aggregate Producing Municipalities of Ontario (TAPMO) to seek amendments to provincial aggregate-related planning policies.

The motion, brought forward by Councillors Lynn Kiernan and Christina Early, shares that with the Town’s high concentrations of aggregate resources and operations, it has resulted “in sustained and cumulative impacts on municipal infrastructure, rural communities, agricultural lands, sensitive water resources, and local air quality.”

It states that Caledon Council has repeatedly raised concerns that provincial aggregate policies “do not adequately protect groundwater, surface water, air quality, public health, or community well-being in municipalities hosting significant aggregate activity.”

Under existing provincial policy frameworks, the motion discusses that certain residents’ needs are not being addressed, where residents are experiencing problems living near aggregate operations.

It argues that municipalities with an immense share of aggregate activity should not bear long-term environmental, health, social, and financial burdens without strengthened provincial policy tools and safeguards.

The Official Plan Amendment No. 1 (OPA 1) is said to be “constrained by current provincial policy direction and does not provide sufficient municipal authority to address cumulative environmental, health, and social impacts associated with aggregate extraction and transportation.”

Therefore, Council is seeking TAPMO’s advocacy support.

TAPMO is an association representing aggregate-rich municipalities that is committed to working with industry partners and provincial decision-makers to develop a long-term, practical approach to aggregate extraction in Ontario.

With this advocacy support, Council hopes to seek strengthened provincial and municipal policy authority to:

Prioritize the protection of groundwater, surface water, and hydrologically sensitive area features, including source water and recharge areas;

Strengthen requirements related to air quality, dust mitigation, and monitoring to protect public health;

Recognize and regulate the cumulative environmental, health, and social impacts of multiple aggregate operations and associated haul traffic;

Safeguard agricultural lands and rural settlement areas from incompatible land uses;

Require enforceable haul route planning, road maintenance, and full recovery of infrastructure costs; and

Better align aggregate extraction with growth planning, climate resilience, and long-term municipal sustainability.

This advocacy support request would be circulated to TAPMO member municipalities.

A written correspondence attached to the Council meeting agenda showed that on January 16th, Mayor Annette Groves wrote to Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones asking for her intervention and “that changes may be made to ensure local perspectives are adequately captured.”

“Caledon Council is disappointed and disheartened that OPA 1 was approved without regard to the motion I tabled. This has a huge impact on our community. The local voice has been diminished and it appears that a “one size fits all” approach has been applied with respect to conformity with certain provincial policies,” wrote Mayor Groves in the attached letter.

She continued that the concern is that the modifications to OPA 1 dismiss the local lived experience.

“Our position that it is entirely appropriate for the 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) guideline for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to be incorporated into the policies, as adopted, given the known association with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancers. Thelong-term health of Ontarians should be prioritized, thereby reducing provincial health care costs,” wrote Groves.

Debra Wilson of the Forks of the Credit Conservation Group delegated on the motion on Tuesday night, saying that the motion highlights the growing frustration that they feel municipalities are having when they’re limited in their ability to act in the best interest of their residents.

“Caledon’s strong, clear wording in OPA 1 was about ensuring the right protections. The Ministry chose to replace this with vague language, more aligned with the aggregate industry. This sends a message that local expertise and residents and municipalities voices can be ignored,” said Wilson.

She added there is enough aggregate for growth without putting water, farmland, or communities at risk.

Kiernan, who presented the motion, said she sees this as achievable.

“It’s going to take some time, some patience, some advocacy.”

She also urged a letter to be sent to Premier Doug Ford as well, saying, “It’s time that we go right to the top.”

“It’s time that we ask Premier Ford to pay attention to what’s happening here, to listen to the residents, to look at our reasonable policies….” said Kiernan.

“We put forward perhaps some of the most robust policies out there, very disappointed that there wasn’t more pickup on that,” remarked Councillor Mario Russo at the meeting, “But that’s not within our control, but within our control is to continue the advocacy.”

“And if we’re going to be writing letters, I think we have a few more stamps,” he added.

All in all, it was then decided that more letters would be sent to the Premier of Ontario, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Minister of Natural Resources, and area Members of Provincial Parliament.

The motion was approved unanimously.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of last night’s Council meeting decision,” said Wilson on Wednesday.

“Caledon’s progressive aggregate-mining policies reflect months of careful work, and real local insight. The decision shows that protecting our environment and planning responsibly as it relates to aggregate-mining, is a priority for Caledon council. With the support of TAPMO, we hope that we can come together with the province to align on meeting Ontario’s needs while protecting what matters most, and ensuring that our water, farmland and communities are not put at unnecessary risk.”

