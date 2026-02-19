TOWN OF CALEDON SHARES UPDATES REGARDING ILLEGAL LAND USE TASK FORCE STATISTICS

Since the launch of the Illegal Land Use Task Force in November 2024, the Town of Caledon says that it has actively investigated more than 100 files related to suspected illegal land use activities, resulting in a substantial amount of enforcement activity.

This includes: 32 prosecutions currently at various stages of the legal process; 11 ongoing investigations; 8 orders and notices issued with compliance deadlines approaching; 4 injunctions; and 1 prohibition order.

On February 11, 2026, the Town secured another prosecution resulting in a $60,000 fine for an illegal truck depot along The Gore Road.

A prohibition order was also granted, preventing the parking or storage of commercial motor vehicles over 4,500 kg on the property in the future.

“We are seeing real progress, but this important work must continue,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “Our community deserves safe roads and responsible land use. I want to thank our provincial and federal colleagues who continue to stand with us as we push for stronger tools and meaningful change.”

CALEDON OPP MAJOR CRIME UNIT LAY NUMEROUS CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO ARSON INVESTIGATION

On February 6, at approximately 2 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a residential house fire in the area of Mount Wolfe Road and Old Church Road, in the Town of Caledon.

Members of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. No injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

The fire was deemed suspicious and members of the Caledon MCU entered into an investigation.

On February 13, a search warrant was executed upon a dwelling in the Town of Caledon and evidence supporting the investigation was seized. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested and charged.

Mandeep Sutharson, 42, of Caledon, was charged with:

• Arson

• Public mischief

• Fraud over $5000

• Obstruct peace officer

Sutharson Krishnamoorthy, 47, of Caledon, was charged with:

• Arson

• Public mischief

• Fraud over $5000

• Obstruct peace officer

None of the charges have been proven in court. The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 7, 2026, to answer to their charges.

IMPAIRED DRIVING INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN SEIZURE OF REPLICA FIREARM

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have laid numerous charges against an individual following a traffic stop.

On Feb. 7, at approximately 11:30 p.m., while on general patrol, Caledon OPP officers observed a vehicle displaying poor driving behaviour in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street, in Caledon.

Officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

During the investigation, officers seized a replica firearm from the vehicle, which investigators determined to be a pellet gun.

Following the investigation, Nishan Singh, 20, of Brampton, was charged with:

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with alcohol readily available

• Fail to properly wear seat belt

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 19, 2026 to answer to the charges.

The involved vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s license was suspended for a period of 90 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

TRENTON MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER FOLLOWING STABBING OF TWO PEOPLE IN ORANGEVILLE

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call for a disturbance at residence in Orangeville, where they found two people suffering from serious injuries on Feb. 13 around 11 p.m. The OPP’s preliminary investigation determined that both victims sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. One victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life threatening injuries, while the other victim’s injuries were deemed minor in nature.

An officer with the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police sustained minor injuries while arresting the accused individual.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, Nathan Arsenault, 31, from Trenton, has been charged with:

• Attempt to commit murder

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault a peace officer

The accused was transported to Dufferin Detachment and will be held pending a bail hearing.None of the charges have been proven in court.The police say there is no threat to public safety.

The Dufferin OPP’s investigation ongoing, with support from the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

