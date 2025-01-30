Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

Thousands turn out for annual Fire and Ice Festival

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Winter celebration in Alton was a big hit

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The village of Alton was full of people enjoying winter’s beauty last weekend. 

On January 25 and 26, the Alton Mill Arts Centre held its 14th-Annual Fire and Ice Festival. The event has grown to be so popular that the Centre offered parking at alternate sites and a free shuttle to bring people to the Centre. 

One of the main attractions at the festival is the annual burning of the fire sculpture, which takes place on Saturday evening and is always a fantastic sight.

For children, the super snow slide, created each year from the best snow Mother Nature has to offer, is always a huge hit.

This year the ice at the pond at the Alton Mill was great and allowed visitors to enjoy ice skating and hockey in the great outdoors.

Visitors to the Mill got to enjoy viewing live demonstrations of ice carving, and were able to ask carvers all sorts of questions about how they do their craft. 

The event featured countless other activities like snow-lantern building, live author readings and music, and arts and crafts.

The Fire and Ice Festival is held on a pay-what-you-can basis and all proceeds go to Headwaters Arts, a non-profit that promotes art and supports artists in our region.

“It was an incredible weekend, full of winter fun, unforgettable experiences and amazing people! It truly warms our hearts to see so many wonderful people out enjoying a place that means so much to us,” said the Alton Mill Arts Centre team in a social media post.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Bolton Kin recognize Kin of the Year

Kin of the Year Award is given to someone who exemplifies the values of Kin By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Bolton woman ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support