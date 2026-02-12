‘The long and the short of it’

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Well, there’s no denying I’ve been running long lately. Pushing word counts as far as, or beyond, what’s feasible either for my poor, beleaguered and word-weary editor, or for my poor, beleaguered word-weary readers. I’ll try to ensure today’s ponderings are brief – or at least – briefer.

After all, “the long and the short of it” often amounts to being one and the same thing: Caledon is in trouble, and despite residents’ best efforts to be heard, it remains to be seen whether our collective voices can make a difference.

Whether I ponder this fact at length, citing the many and various issues facing Caledon at this pivotal moment in time, or summarize it now might not even really matter. I am, after all, merely a columnist with an opinion who studies and comments on the community’s opinions.

The long and the short of it, however, is that like many of you who show up without fail to public meetings, who form non-profit groups and committees, or who delegate at council, engage with your local councillor or even protest at the side of the road, I believe in the indomitable spirit of the people.

Margaret Mead, a cultural anthropologist, has been largely credited with the following sentence: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” I suppose it’s this blind faith in such efforts that collectively moves Caledon residents to keep on trying.

Recent examples include the many residents of Dovaston Gate voicing their concerns about trucks using their street as a “cut through,” resulting in truck activity the town has acknowledged is “higher than expected,” and traffic volumes are “exceeding planning thresholds.”

A number of alternatives were offered for consideration, including the full closure of Dovaston Gate by turning it into a cul-de-sac. This would certainly cut the truck traffic, but concerns about resident access would no doubt take their place.

The intensity of resident concerns spilled over onto social media, too, and the next steps planned after the community meeting include an online neighbourhood questionnaire to better determine residents’ preferred options. I don’t envy the job of a council that must try to reconcile the varied opinions, but I do firmly believe that every person impacted by traffic patterns in this area must step up to ensure their voices are heard. If not you, then who? If not now, then when? It will be too late to share an opinion once the decision has been made.

Across town, at King and Coleraine/Harvest Moon, a proposed condo and townhouse application has drawn the attention of local residents. The developer’s plans include an eight-story building with 102 residential units and 22 three-story townhomes, along with over 150 parking spaces. Tellingly, a second public meeting was recently held (as per statutory requirements), but the development plans had changed significantly in terms of density between the first and second meetings. Many area residents were unaware of the increased densification, and regular readers might recall that this same intersection was the site of a horrific car accident claiming the life of a young Bolton resident when a truck entered the intersection a full 10 seconds after the light had turned red.

Coleraine is a designated truck route, so it’s an entirely reasonable leap of the imagination to assume that truck traffic and increased housing density will not blend well. This is just one of the many concerns raised by those residents who took the time to delegate. One can only hope that their voices were heard, and while we can’t always stop “progress,” perhaps we can mitigate its impacts through the collective voices of a united community.

In another part of Caledon, residents of Southfields, long-tapped as a community facing challenges with entrance/exits, high traffic volumes, and major parking issues, are now facing a potentially significant road expansion. Dougall Ave., with two schools along its route, has been tapped as an alternative east-west “collector network” to help “support Caledon’s growth to 300,000 residents and 125,000 jobs by 2051.”

Ward Two Councillor Dave Sheen is actively encouraging residents to learn more about the proposal, as he, too, seeks information from town staff on the feasibility of such a plan. In an area where some already feel that traffic has them feeling “under siege,” it might be a good time for residents to put Margaret Mead’s assertions to the test.

Finally, over in Ward One, the community advocated heavily for protecting Swan Lake and is engaged in an ongoing fight against a proposed blasting mega-quarry. There was also movement on a file related to roads currently designated as “strategic goods movement networks,” that came as a direct result of a multi-pronged advocacy effort that included councillor support. These are just some of the many instances where communities of concerned residents have come together, a la Margaret Mead, in an effort to change the world, or at least, Caledon.

The long and the short of it? Never doubt your collective ability to make change, or at least to influence and/or mitigate it. If Margaret Mead can have faith, who am I to not?

