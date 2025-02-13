Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

“The Blue Hour”: Caledon artist Patty Maher debuts new solo exhibition

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Exhibition on now until March 9 at Alton Mill Arts Centre

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Caledon artist’s new solo exhibition explores the quiet, liminal spaces between moments. 

On February 12, photographer and painter Patty Maher opened “The Blue Hour” for viewing at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. It can be viewed until March 9.

Maher said through conceptual photography, abstract paintings, and natural imagery, she “seeks to capture the subtle yet profound beauty found in the spaces between light and dark, activity and rest, the known and the unknown.”

Maher explained the “blue hour” is the time just before sunrise and after sunset, and it’s a time when photographers can capture stunning images while the world is bathed in soft, tranquil hues.

“In my photography, I focus on the tension of transition: the pause before something changes, the anticipation that lingers in the air, and the serenity that comes with simply existing in the present,” said Maher. “Each image is a meditation on waiting, on being, and on the delicate beauty that exists in those fleeting in-between times.”

Accompanying Maher’s photographic art in the exhibition are abstract and nature-inspired paintings. 

“Through color and form, I attempt to evoke a sense of peace and connection to the natural world, offering viewers a space for quiet reflection. My floral works speak to the delicate, transient nature of life, while my tree paintings stand as symbols of strength, rootedness, and resilience,” said Maher. “The abstracts serve as invitations to pause and take in the stillness that surrounds us, often overlooked in the rush of daily life.”

Maher said she’s so glad to be back showing her work at the Alton Mill Arts Centre as it’s a beautiful place to display art. In 2024, she held an art exhibition there called “Cadence.”



         

