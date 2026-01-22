The Benefits of Living in Abbeyfield Caledon’s   Non-Profit Seniors Residence

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wendy Boughton has lived in Caledon for 30 years, 20 of which have been spent on Boston Mills ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fire departments across Dufferin-Caledon are receiving new support and benefiting from Ontario’s expanded Fire Protection Grant, doubling from ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Friends of Caledon Public Library donated $6,000, raised largely through their regular book sales, to the Caledon ...

By MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES As we come to the close of 2025, I want to share my heartfelt thanks with each one of our residents ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Residents voice transit, density concerns By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...