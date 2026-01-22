Current & Past Articles » General News

The Benefits of Living in Abbeyfield Caledon’s   Non-Profit Seniors Residence

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Your golden years should be a time of joy, comfort and peace, a period to enjoy the fruits of your lifelong journey in a serene and welcoming environment, At Abbeyfield Caledon, we’ve mastered the art of blending care, community & comfort to create an unparalleled living experience for seniors. Set in the heart of Caledon East’s tranquil neighborhood, our non-profit seniors residence promises more than just a place to stay – it offers a chance to thrive among peers in a family-like atmosphere. Let’s talk about the myriad of benefits that life at Abbeyfield Caledon provides, highlighting why it stands out as an exceptional choice for seniors seeking companionship, independence, and a vibrant lifestyle in their later years: 

We offer….

• Companionship and Community

• Home-like Setting

• Nutrition and Well-being

• Affordable Living

• Independence and Dignity

• Volunteer Support

Living in a non-profit seniors residence like Abbeyfield Caledon offers the privilege of a supportive, caring community, nutritious meals, and a comfortable living space. It ensures a secure, dignified, and affordable lifestyle for seniors, helping them preserve their independence while living in a social, stimulating environment. This combination of benefits makes Abbeyfield Caledon an attractive choice for senior living in Ontario.

We can’t wait for you to make Abbeyfield Caledon your new home. We are here, ready to welcome you with open arms into our family. Get in touch with us if you are interested in becoming a resident or if you want to join us as a volunteer serving the community. Call Lisa Chevalier, House Manager at: 905-860-0181 or visit us at: abbeyfieldcaledon.org. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon resident calls for action as illegal dumping worsens on Boston Mills Road

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wendy Boughton has lived in Caledon for 30 years, 20 of which have been spent on Boston Mills ...

Expanded Provincial grant brings new firefighter safety investments to community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fire departments across Dufferin-Caledon are receiving new support and benefiting from Ontario’s expanded Fire Protection Grant, doubling from ...

With A Little Help From My Friends: Friends of Caledon Public Library donates $6,000 as CPL looks ahead to 2026

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Friends of Caledon Public Library donated $6,000, raised largely through their regular book sales, to the Caledon ...

Happy New Year and warmest wishes for a wonderful 2026

By MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES As we come to the close of 2025, I want to share my heartfelt thanks with each one of our residents ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...