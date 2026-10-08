Thanksgiving and turkey time

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

As you read this, the advance voting poll locations are set to open, giving Caledon residents, including university students returning home for Thanksgiving, their first opportunity to cast a vote in what has become a very divisive campaign. It’s also a time for many of us to express gratitude for what we have and to give back, if we are able, to those who need a little helping hand. As well, this beautiful place called Caledon, comprising nine official hamlets and villages (and one decent-sized town) has given us a lot to be thankful for, but as I’ve said before, there’s also a lot on the line. This election is pivotal in determining whether Caledon residents will indeed have something to continue being thankful for when it’s all over. Today’s topic? It’s almost turkey time so this is your reminder to count your blessings, and make your vote count. Oh yeah, and don’t be a turkey when it comes to casting your ballot. Vote early, vote wisely, vote anywhere in Caledon, vote in the advance polls or vote on October 26t.

Let’s start with welcoming home those who ventured off to school in September and might just be returning for the first time. Talk to the young adults in your home this Thanksgiving and encourage them to exercise their civic right to vote. Whether they are concerned about access to recreation and fitness, public libraries, or driving on safe roads, the municipal level of government plays a role, and young adults should too. Their role is to vote. Set an example for them by voting yourself.

We know you’re probably grateful the kids are home and Thanksgiving is the perfect time to express that gratitude, hopefully sharing some time together over turkey with all the trimmings. There’s still time for you to also help out our neighbours who might not have the same bounty at their table.

The Exchange is accepting thanksgiving food support and donations at their location, 55 Healey Road, if you’re in a position to help. You can drop off your donation on your way to vote on October 9 with advance polls located in Wards 4, 5, and 6. On October 10, you can vote in advance polls located in Wards 1, 2, and 3. Related, we should all be grateful for the right to vote in the first place. It’s a privilege denied many around the world.

On with the turkey talk. It’s not hard to draw a parallel between a turkey scrambling around in an attempt to avoid the guillotine and some candidates acting similarly. Same goes for all the nonsense surrounding election signs, which even seems to have impacted our neighbours to the north who aren’t waiting for bylaw enforcement, but instead using their own ring cameras to report sign stealers and/or defacers. Speaking of scrambling, there’s not that much time left for candidates to earn your vote and every single ward has important issues candidates must address.

That said, unless I’m very much mistaken, at least when it comes to Mayoral candidates, only one seems to have remembered to canvass at the door, drop off flyers and/or meet with interested groups of people in my ward. Given that I live in a ward considered pivotal to the future development of Caledon I find that alarming! It’s the same (and only) candidate who showed up consistently in the past, calling for protections for Swan Lake, and who has announced publicly they aren’t accepting developer dollars during this campaign. We need a Mayor for ALL of Caledon, I hope the other four candidates remember that.

Finally, what with it being Thanksgiving and all, I’d like to express my gratitude to the Town for a lovely event hosted a couple of weeks ago. Tony Rosa, acting on behalf of the Mayor, spent the evening recognizing groups of individuals who have volunteered their time and efforts over the past four years, through their participation on town committees. As a grateful recipient of a certificate myself, it was heartwarming to be thanked, and to see my fellow citizens recognized for their efforts too. I even had the chance to meet up with some old friends. Certificates of Recognition were given out to a number of Caledon residents for their work including on files such as illegal truck yards, aggregate, the Library Board and the Age-Friendly Advisory Committee who were responsible for recommending to Council that free access to recreation and wellness centres for seniors just made good sense, making that another thing to be grateful for!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and so is the election. They say family, holidays and politics are not a good mix, but I would argue that this year, it’s the ideal time to talk about politics. With pits, quarries, dangerous roads, Strong Mayor Powers and the rapid influx of housing and industrial development planned for Caledon, we need to have the best voter turnout ever. Get informed, do your homework, encourage your friends, your kids, or your parents, to take advantage of advance polls to vote early, or vote on October 26.

Either way – just vote!

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