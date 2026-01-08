Current & Past Articles » General News

Temporary truck-parking application coming to Council

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A zoning By-law Amendment application has come forward to allow temporary truck parking on a Bolton property for no longer than three years.

The applicant, Prem Tewari, on behalf of Triple Trans Mill Services, is seeking a zoning by-law amendment to rezone the lands from Prestige Industrial (MP) to a site-specific Prestige Industrial Zone to permit temporary truck parking.

The property is 55 Simpson Road, ALBION CON 6 PT LOT 3, which is located in Bolton.

The application will come forward at a public meeting on February 10 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place both in person at Caledon Town Hall and online.

Those looking to speak on the matter may register to delegate in person.

You can also submit written comments regarding the proposed application by completing the Participation Request Form, available at www.caledon.ca/speak-at-council.

To participate in the meeting virtually, visit www.caledon.ca/notice or contact the Planning Department. 

Input on the matter can also be provided by contacting planning staff, or booking an appointment to speak with planning staff at Town Hall.

To view the notice of application visit www.caledon.ca/en/news/notice-of-application-and-public-meeting-rz-2025-0023.aspx#How-To-Stay-Informed.



         

