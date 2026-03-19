Current & Past Articles » Letters

TAPMO – Responsible Management of Aggregate Extraction

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

by MATOR ANNETTE GROVES

The Top Aggregate Producing Municipalities of Ontario (TAPMO) presented information on balancing aggregate needs with fairness for municipalities, environmental stewardship and sustainable land use at the March 10 Planning Committee meeting at Town Hall. 

TAPMO works with industry partners and provincial decision makers to develop a sustainable plan for aggregate extraction. They bring together municipalities to provide education, advocacy and shared support on aggregate-related matters including planning, licensing, rehabilitation, infrastructure impacts and land-use considerations. 

Aggregate extraction places long term demands on local road infrastructure and the community. The Ontario Aggregate Resources Corporation (TOARC) collects annual fees and royalties from aggregate producers (pits and quarries) in Ontario, distributed annually to provincial and municipal governments for rehabilitation and infrastructure.

TAPMO has expressed concerns if these fees properly reflect environmental impact and whether they sufficiently fund rehabilitation, and how the funds are distributed. When levies fail to reflect these impacts, municipalities are left to absorb the costs through local budgets and property taxes. 

The Town of Caledon is facing potential downloading of roads and ongoing concerns with provincial policies related to aggregate extraction. Town Council has asked for the support of Top Aggregate Producing Municipalities of Ontario (TAPMO) to help advocate for changes to provincial policies that affect aggregate operations. The policy changes the Town is requesting would benefit many municipalities across Ontario that host aggregate operations.

Current provincial policies do not give municipalities enough authority to address the combined environmental, health, and social impacts of aggregate extraction and transportation. Municipalities that host a large share of aggregate operations should not be left to manage these long-term environmental, community, and financial impacts without stronger provincial policy support.

Council has raised these concerns in the past, noting that current provincial policies do not adequately protect water resources, air quality, public health, or community well-being in municipalities with significant aggregate activity.

I would like to thank TAPMO for their support and commitment to fairness for municipalities and for advocating responsible management of aggregate extraction.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town partners with ecoCaledon and Caledon Public Library for 2026 Earth Hour Event

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the first time, the Town of Caledon, ecoCaledon, and the Caledon Public Library (CPL) are partnering to ...

Gathered in Green: Inside the Duffy Family’s Homestead Celebration

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the Duffy family, Saint Patrick’s Day is all about spending time with one another. As the seventh, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels Tasting Event  celebrates nutrition, support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) opened the doors of St. James Anglican Church to the community last week ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...

Council debates ‘Slippery Slope’ as illegal truck parking seeks temporary approval

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...