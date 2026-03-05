STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED

Members of the Community Street Crime unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered numerous stolen vehicles following a search warrant.

“In early 2026, officers from the Caledon OPP CSCU received information regarding stolen vehicles being shipped from a commercial property in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “On February 19, 2026, a search warrant was executed by the Caledon, Dufferin, and Nottawasaga CSCU’s, which resulted in the seizure of four stolen vehicles, with a total value of approximately $180,000 (CAD).”

This investigation remains ongoing.

For anyone with information regarding high value stolen property, please contact the Caledon OPP CSCU at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FAIL TO STOP INVESTIGATION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fail to stop incident following a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.

“On February 15, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP were conducting a RIDE program at the Highway 410 northbound off-ramp to Valleywood Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers observed the vehicle turn around, avoiding the RIDE program, and proceed southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 410.

“The vehicle then exited onto Mayfield Road, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, and proceeded through numerous red traffic signals on Mayfield Road. The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a grey, older-model Acura sedan, with black rims and no front licence plate, was last seen traveling southbound on Hurontario Street, from Mayfield Road, in the City of Brampton.”

The Caledon OPP is encouraging the driver and any passengers to come forward and speak with investigators regarding the incident

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have recently charged three individuals with alcohol related offences.

“On February 16, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of multiple motor vehicle collisions in the area of Mayfield Road and Chinguacousy Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after, investigating officers located the driver and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Tejinder Singh, 34, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Failure to stop after accident.

The charges have not been proven.

“On February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint involving a possibly impaired driver,” say Police. “Officers later located the vehicle on Highway 10, near The Grange Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Jamar Grant, 32, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The charges have not been proven.

“On February 22, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop upon a vehicle who travelled through a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the area of Albion Vaughan Road and Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Pardeep Bhogal, 29, of Schomberg, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to their charge(s). The involved vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

OPP WARNS OF CRA SCAMS

As Canadians begin preparing their 2025 income tax returns, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to stay vigilant against Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) impersonation scams, particularly phishing emails and text messages designed to steal personal and financial information.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, scammers frequently impersonate CRA employees and may contact victims by phone, email, text message, or through fake websites designed to look official. The CRA confirms that it will never send refunds by e transfer or text message, request personal or financial information by email or voicemail, or pressure you to click links to receive benefits or avoid penalties.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre continues to receive high volumes of reports involving tax-related fraud, noting that fraudsters increasingly use phishing messages, spoofed caller ID numbers, and official looking CRA branding to trick victims into sharing sensitive information. The CAFC stresses that it does not contact individuals to request money or personal information, and encourages all Canadians to report suspicious activity.

Common Tactics Used in CRA Scams

Residents should be cautious if they receive:

Emails or text messages with links urging you to «claim your refund,» «update your tax account,» or «avoid account suspension.» Scammers often use threats or promises of refunds to pressure victims into clicking fraudulent links;

Phone calls demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest, deportation, or legal action-tactics scammers commonly use to intimidate victims. The CRA states it will never threaten arrest or use aggressive language;

Fake websites imitating CRA login pages, often using unusual domain endings or extra characters (e.g., «cra-login-canada.com» or «crareturnreview.cfd”). Official CRA sites always start with canada.ca or end in .gc.ca

