STAIRLIFTS: WHAT MOST SENIORS DON’T KNOW

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Surprising Features That Could Make Life Easier (and Safer)

Thinking about a stairlift for yourself or a loved one?

A stairlift is more than just a mobility aid — it’s a way to stay safe, independent, and comfortable at home. Many seniors and families are surprised to learn how advanced modern stairlifts have become. If you are picturing a bulky chair from years ago, it may be time for a second look.

Today’s stairlifts are designed with comfort, safety, and convenience in mind. They are built to blend into the home while helping people continue using every level of their house safely and confidently. For many families, a stairlift can make the difference between moving and staying in the home they love.

Smart Technology

Modern stairlifts include features that make everyday life easier. Many models come with remote controls, allowing the lift to be called or sent away when not in use. Some lifts also include easy-to-read diagnostic displays and advanced monitoring systems. Certain models even offer Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing technicians to identify issues quickly and provide faster service if needed.

Comfortable & Stylish Designs

One of the biggest misconceptions about stairlifts is that they look large or outdated. Modern stairlifts are designed to look sleek and fit naturally into the home. Homeowners can choose from different upholstery styles, rail colours, and seat options to better match their décor. Many people are surprised at how compact and attractive today’s models are.

Compact, Foldable Features

Space is often a concern for families considering a stairlift, but newer models are specifically designed to minimize obstruction on the staircase. Seats, footrests, and armrests fold up neatly when not in use, leaving plenty of room for others to safely use the stairs. Remote controls also allow the stairlift to be sent upstairs or downstairs and out of sight when guests are visiting.

Outdoor Stairlifts

Many people do not realize that stairlifts can also be installed outdoors. Outdoor stairlifts are perfect for porches, decks, garage entrances, and backyard stairs. These models are specially designed to handle Canadian weather conditions, including rain, snow, and changing temperatures, helping users safely access outdoor spaces year-round.

Safe During Power Outages

Power outages can be stressful, especially for individuals with mobility challenges. Fortunately, most modern stairlifts include battery backup systems. This means the stairlift will continue to operate even if the power goes out, helping users stay safe and mobile when they need it most.

Affordable Options Available

A stairlift may be more affordable than many people expect. In addition to new stairlifts, many companies offer rental programs and refurbished models. These options can be ideal for temporary recovery situations, short-term needs, or families working within a budget.

Straight stairlift rentals are available starting at $295 per month, while pre-owned straight stairlifts start at $2,500. Curved stairlifts are custom-built to fit unique staircases and are priced based on the design and length of the rail system.

Helping Seniors Stay Independent

For many seniors, the ability to safely remain at home is extremely important. A stairlift can reduce the risk of falls, improve confidence, and make everyday routines easier. It can also provide peace of mind for family members and caregivers who worry about safety on the stairs.

If you are considering a stairlift, visiting a showroom and trying one in person can help you better understand how they work and what options are available.

Visit our showroom:

Home Stairlift

910 Rowntree Dairy Road, Unit 2 • Woodbridge, ON L4L 5W4

Contact us today for a free, no-obligation consultation, home assessment, and quote.

416-424-6607 • homestairlift.com

Let’s help you or your loved one stay safe, comfortable, and independent at home.

Alison Meriano

Sales Director, Home Stairlift

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