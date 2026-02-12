Current & Past Articles » General News

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School students fundraise for Caledon Seniors Centre

February 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The second annual Ball for Milo Memorial Basketball Tournament took place last month, on Jan. 9.

During which, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School students wanted to take the tournament one step further for the community, and raise money for their local seniors centre.

St. Michael students from the gym leadership program held a concession stand at the tournament, with all proceeds going towards the Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC).

Now, exactly one month later, they presented the cheque to CSC.

Grade 12 students Alyssa Stalteri and Mariah Syriani are a part of the gym leadership class and took part in the planning and fundraising for CSC.

“The concession stand, I feel, is a good way to help raise money and get kids involved a little bit more in the community, and inform them about the seniors centre,” says Stalteri.

In their gym leadership class, Syriani explains, they learn civic leadership and host activities around the school, and planning something like this was a great experience.

Both share the hope of continuing to support the centre in future endeavours.

Angelo Minardi, Chaplaincy Leader and Educator, says the donation that day was a great start toward future donations and support.

“We’ve been trying to get our students over a little bit more, educating them around what they do at the centre and also helping out financially,” he adds.

RaDeana Montgomery, fundraising coordinator with CSC, says that it was great to see young people doing something for the greater good and helping seniors, especially since the students planned it themselves.

CSC volunteers helped to support the school’s fundraising by baking cookies for the students to sell at the concession stand.

With an annual goal of $100,000 to offset the cost for all the seniors in Caledon, Montgomery says that partnerships like this are a huge help to help them reach their goal by the end of their fiscal year this March.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Admirals player makes OJHL history with four short-handed goals

By Jim Stewart Caledon Admirals forward Nolan Keeler has had an excellent season. The veteran sniper leads his Junior hockey club in scoring with 25 ...

Caledon East father-daughter woodworking duo still creating sawdust into retirement 

By Constance Scrafield “I picked up a hammer while I was still in diapers, and I never looked back from being in the wood working ...

Fundraising gala held for future Bolton High Performance Athletics raises over $1 million

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With all eyes currently fixed on the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, just last week, attention turned to ...

Council debates ‘Slippery Slope’ as illegal truck parking seeks temporary approval

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...

With A Little Help From My Friends: Friends of Caledon Public Library donates $6,000 as CPL looks ahead to 2026

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Friends of Caledon Public Library donated $6,000, raised largely through their regular book sales, to the Caledon ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...