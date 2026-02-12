St. Michael Catholic Secondary School students fundraise for Caledon Seniors Centre

The second annual Ball for Milo Memorial Basketball Tournament took place last month, on Jan. 9.

During which, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School students wanted to take the tournament one step further for the community, and raise money for their local seniors centre.

St. Michael students from the gym leadership program held a concession stand at the tournament, with all proceeds going towards the Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC).

Now, exactly one month later, they presented the cheque to CSC.

Grade 12 students Alyssa Stalteri and Mariah Syriani are a part of the gym leadership class and took part in the planning and fundraising for CSC.

“The concession stand, I feel, is a good way to help raise money and get kids involved a little bit more in the community, and inform them about the seniors centre,” says Stalteri.

In their gym leadership class, Syriani explains, they learn civic leadership and host activities around the school, and planning something like this was a great experience.

Both share the hope of continuing to support the centre in future endeavours.

Angelo Minardi, Chaplaincy Leader and Educator, says the donation that day was a great start toward future donations and support.

“We’ve been trying to get our students over a little bit more, educating them around what they do at the centre and also helping out financially,” he adds.

RaDeana Montgomery, fundraising coordinator with CSC, says that it was great to see young people doing something for the greater good and helping seniors, especially since the students planned it themselves.

CSC volunteers helped to support the school’s fundraising by baking cookies for the students to sell at the concession stand.

With an annual goal of $100,000 to offset the cost for all the seniors in Caledon, Montgomery says that partnerships like this are a huge help to help them reach their goal by the end of their fiscal year this March.

