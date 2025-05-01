Special Olympics Caledon to host charity golf tournament

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents will be able to golf with local Special Olympics athletes and raise money for a great cause at an upcoming golf tournament.

On June 19, Special Olympics Caledon will host a charity golf tournament at Caledon Woods Golf Club in Bolton (15608 Highway 50). It will be the second tournament the local non-profit has held; its first was held in 2019.

The tournament will be an 18-hole scramble tournament and there’s room for up to 144 players to join.

Registration for the tournament is $250. Those wishing to support Special Olympics Caledon and not golf can come for the buffet dinner and silent auction for $100.

The tournament is being planned by a volunteer committee of parents and siblings of Special Olympics Caledon athletes. The committee is looking for and gratefully accepting sponsors, volunteers and silent auction donations for its upcoming tournament.

For more information and to register for the tournament, those interested can visit caledon.specialolympicsontario.ca/home.

John Quintieri, the Community Coordinator of Special Olympics Caledon and Chair of the volunteer committee, outlined how the funds will be used.

“We are doing the tournament to raise funds to support our athletes and program. Funding helps keep our programming at an affordable price point for our athletes. Money raised will help pay for things like rental facilities where we host our programs, tournaments, uniforms and equipment costs,” said Quintieri. “I’m looking forward to meeting the community that are there to support our athletes. More importantly, I’m looking forward to having our athletes be a part of the tournament and have them interact and play with the people that are supporting them.”

Quintieri said it’s amazing to see the power of sport in action with Special Olympics athletes.

“Athletes open up and come out of their shells in Special Olympics sports,” he said. “The program is really great, it brings out the best in our athletes.”

Jason Scorcia, a Special Olympics Caledon athlete, part of the Golf Tournament Committee, and the Athlete Representative on the Special Olympics Caledon Volunteer Community Council has been part of Special Olympics Caledon since it was founded in 2016.

He explained that golf was its first program.

Last year, Scorcia went to the Special Olympics North American Championships in Kansas where he earned a silver medal in golf in the M7 division.

“I’m excited for all our friends, family and supporters to come golf and play with our athletes,” said Scorcia of the upcoming charity tournament. “It’s a joy for the athletes to be involved in Special Olympics. It puts a smile on my face being involved.”

Special Olympics Caledon provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Using the power of sport, the non-profit helps individuals become all they can be physically, mentally, socially and emotionally.

Some of its current sports offerings include basketball, bocce, five and 10-pin bowling, swimming, golf, indoor soccer, track and field, and pickleball.

Special Olympics Caledon is 100 per cent volunteer-run.

Readers Comments (0)