Ski season off to an early start

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

For those that look forward to winter and the outdoor opportunities that become available, they will be happy to hear that the ski and snowboard season is getting underway.

A dumping of snow, although not much, and colder temperatures was enough for some local ski hills to start getting the slopes ready.

The Horseshoe Valley resort opened for skiing on December 1, with limited runs available.

Their website lists two “easy” runs and one “difficult” run that are open for day use.

They are reporting conditions as “mild, machine groomed granular.”

The resort will not be open during the week but plans to open again this weekend.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone opened its hills on December 2, and has had major snow making operations underway.

The resort is reporting a base of between 25 and 40 cm. As of December 1, they had 12 slopes open for skiing.

Conditions are reported as ‘machine groomed powder.’

Blue Mountain Resort has also been working hard to make snow for their slopes.

They are planning on having opening day on December 7.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
