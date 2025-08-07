SHOTS FIRED AT CALEDON HOME

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired in the Petch Avenue and Dunlevy Road area of Caledon.

“On Monday, August 4, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots being fired at an occupied residence on Petch Avenue,” say Police. “No injuries were reported.

“Two individuals believed to be involved fled the scene in a blue sedan prior to police arrival.

Officers, including members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, continue to investigate.”

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon Detachment OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

ALCOHOL-RELATED

INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with alcohol-related offences.

“On July 26, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Old School Road and Mississauga Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Sukhjit Dhesi, 47, of Georgetown, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Careless driving causing bodily harm – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 29, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop upon a vehicle that travelled through a RIDE program on Kennedy Road, near Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Navraj Sidhu, 43, of Caledon, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 14, 2025, to answer to their charges. The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Penalties for failure or refusal to comply with demand are similar to those imposed upon a driver charged with operation while impaired. These penalties include an immediate 90-day licence suspension, seven-day vehicle impoundment, as well as licence reinstatement fees. Additional penalties are imposed upon conviction and increase for each proceeding offence.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

ATTEMPTED CHILD

ABDUCTION IN BEETON

Officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual in connection with an attempted child abduction in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“On July 31, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report that an individual had approached a group of children operating a lemonade stand on 9th Line in the community of Beeton,” say Police. “During the interaction, the individual allegedly made inappropriate comments and invitations toward the children.

“Police were contacted, and officers identified the suspect.”

As a result of the investigation, Larry Chen, 61, of New Tecumseth, has been charged with:

Abduction of a person under 14 – take or entice – three counts

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on August 6, 2025.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP reminds parents and caregivers to speak with children about personal safety and how to respond to uncomfortable or suspicious situations.”

For tips and resources on keeping children safe, please visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection: www.protectchildren.ca/en/resources-research/keeping-kids-safe.

PEEL RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH

ASSAULTING POLICE

OFFICER IN SHELBURNE

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Mississauga residents with assaulting police and other offences following a traffic stop for speeding in Shelburne.

“On August 3, 2025, just before 2:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 124 in the Town of Shelburne when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed,” say Police. “The officer activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop.

“Upon speaking with the male driver, he became extremely belligerent and refused to provide the required information under the Highway Traffic Act. Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, both the driver and passenger, residents of the Township of Mulmur, were subsequently charged.”

A 32-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Resist Peace Officer;

Assault a Peace Officer X 2;

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit;

Fail to surrender insurance card;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle.

A 31-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Resist Peace Officer;

Assault a Peace Officer X 2.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds all motorists that certain documents and information must be provided at the roadside when requested. Our officers work around the clock and are committed to remaining calm and professional while maintaining order and ensuring the safety of our roads.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety and to delivering proactive, innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your continued support in building safe and secure neighbourhoods.”

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)