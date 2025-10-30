SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS ON OLD SCHOOL ROAD

October 30, 2025

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating shooting incidents.

“On October 17, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect vehicle, a black SUV, was observed leaving the area eastbound on Old School Road.

“On October 26, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect vehicle, a silver BMW sports utility vehicle, was observed leaving the area eastbound on Old School Road.

“The OPP urges the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police. This investigation remains ongoing, and more information will be released when available. Residents of the area should expect to continue to see an increased police presence. Investigators believe this is a targeted incident related to the ongoing shooting investigation by Caledon OPP from October 17, 2025. At this time, there is believed to be no threat to public safety.”

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122, referencing investigation number E251413803. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged another three individuals with operation while impaired, following eight alcohol-related investigations between October 18 and October 20, 2025.

“On October 21, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle displaying poor driving behaviour,” say Police. “Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Heart Lake Road, near Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Deonarine Persaud, 72, of Shelburne, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“Just hours later, on October 22, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Highway 410 off-ramp, near Valleywood Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that a driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Sagar, 22, of Cambridge, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges have not been proven.

“On October 23, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Caledon OPP officers were on general patrol in the area of King Street and Queen Street, in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic violation was observed. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Adrien Vanderjagt, 26, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 13, 2025, to answer to their charges. The vehicles were also impounded and their driver’s licences were suspended as result of the offences.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

SHOP WITH A FIRST RESPONDER

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services are pleased to announce this year’s “Shop with a First Responder” event.

“The planning is underway for the 13th annual Shop with a First Responder event. Caledon Fire, the Town of Caledon, Caledon Community Services (The Exchange), and Caledon OPP have once again teamed up to offer the program on November 30, 2025. Each year it runs, several children from families experiencing financial difficulties or other personal challenges in Caledon are identified to participate. Participants experience a morning of shopping, gifts, and food, while building positive relationships with local first responders.

“The Shop with A First Responder event, supported by the Optimist Club of Caledon, entirely relies on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success and sustainability. All donations are used for expenses associated with the program such as the purchase of gifts, food, venue, supplies, and other giveaways.”

Monetary donations are to be directed to the Optimist Club of Caledon. For further instructions on how to donate, please contact Jesse Nobleman at 15512@opp.ca.

“We thank you for your consideration and generosity to support this important initiative. Your donation will help deserving children and their families in Caledon to have a brighter and merrier holiday season, while continuing to build relationships between first responders and the community we serve.”

