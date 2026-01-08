SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon OPP are currently investigating a second shooting incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, a shooting occurred in front of a business on Perdue Court at approximately 2:30 a.m.,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. This is the same location as a previous shooting incident that took place in December 2025. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident. The OPP urges community members to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to police.”

The first shooting was reported on Boxing Day.

“On Friday, December 26, 2025, a shooting was reported to have occurred in front of a business on Perdue Court sometime around 1:00 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.”

This investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and you never have to testify.

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

The Caledon OPP have laid several criminal charges against two individuals and a stolen vehicle recovered in Caledon.

“On Saturday, December 27, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers were called to business near King Street and Airport Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Prior to police arrival two person fled the area on foot. Attending officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter, located and arrested the individuals nearby. A stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene.”

Kuldeep Singh Bhangu, 27, from Brampton has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order;

Drive while Prohibited;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance x 2;

Assault with a Weapon.

Onkar Kalia, 36, from Toronto has been charged with:

Possession of Break-in Instruments;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

Both accused were held for bail hearings.

The charges have not been proven.

CHARGES AFTER DRIVER ALLEGEDLY NEARLY HIT OPP VEHICLE

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with several offences following a traffic stop in Bolton.

“On Thursday, January 1, 2026, at approximately 1:20 a.m. an officer was on patrol on Highway 50 near Ellwood Drive when he had to take evasive action to avoid a motor vehicle that exited a private lot and nearly collided with the police cruiser,” say Police. “The officer stopped the vehicle, and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside screening test.”

A 33-year-old driver from Caledon has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration (80 plus);

Careless Driving.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court on January 22, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to keeping Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 immediately to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING COLLISION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges criminal charges following a collision in Caledon.

“On December 21, 2025, at approximately 3:48 a.m. Caledon OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Side Road near Shaws Creek Road, in Caledon,” say Police. “A driver of one of the involved vehicles was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Occupants of the other involved vehicle sustained serious injuries in the collision.”

Gagandeep Singh Chauhan, 31, of Caledon has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm x 2;

Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80mgs.

The charges have not been proven.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2026.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days

“This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs,” say Police. “Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.”

FAILURE TO COMPLY

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with several offences following a traffic stop in Caledon.

“On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at approximately 12:38 a.m. an officer was on patrol on Highway 410 near Valleywood Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon, when he stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic offence,” say Police. “The driver of the vehicle was found to be in violation of a previous release order and a novice driver.”

Montel Opoku, 20, of Cambridge has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order;

Speeding;

Drive Motor Vehicle No License;

Class G1 Driver – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver;

Class G1 Driver – Drive on Prohibited Highway;

Class G1 Driver – Drive at Unlawful Hour;

Drive with Cannabis Readily Available

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

The Caledon OPP has laid numerous drinking and driving related charged following several incidents in the Town of Caledon to end 2025.

“On Thursday, December 25, 2025, at 10:16 a.m. officers were called to Hesp Drive in the Town of Caledon for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle was located and arrested,” say Police.

James Nesbitt, 32, of Caledon has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration (80 plus);

Fail to Remain at Collision;

Owner Operate Motor Vehicle – No Insurance.

The charges have not been proven.

“On Friday, December 25, 2025, at 10:08 p.m. officers were called to the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and the Grange Side Road, in the Town of Caledon for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The driver of the involved vehicle was arrested at the scene.”

Ksenia Nemeth, 43, of Mississauga has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Refuse to Provide Breath Sample.

The charges have not been proven.

“On Thursday, December 29, 2025, at 6:47 a.m. officers were called to the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road in the Town of Caledon by a concerned motorist for a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.”

Riliwan Bolaji Tijani, 34, of Shelburne has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

“Later that same day another concerned motorist called in a possible impaired driver on Highway 10 near Terry Street in the Town of Caledon. Officers located the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.”

Jamellah Jennah Ahmed, 25, of Scarborough, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

All accuseds were also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

FESTIVE RIDE

The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign has concluded, with 179 drivers now facing a combined 288 impaired driving-related charges in Central Region.

From November 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region officers conducted 1,916 Festive RIDE spot checks, totaling 3,517.5 hours of enforcement across 13 detachment areas: Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Peterborough County, and Southern Georgian Bay.

This enforcement effort resulted in 179 impaired drivers being removed from the road and 28 warn-range suspensions issued by Central Region officers.

Provincially, OPP officers removed 766 impaired drivers off the road and issued 150 warn-range suspensions during 11,130 RIDE check events across OPP-patrolled areas in Ontario.

