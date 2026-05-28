Seating for Seniors coming to Mayfield West

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

New seating and accommodation are set to be introduced to Mayfield West following a motion tabled at the May 26 Council meeting.

In a motion brought forward by Councillors Dave Sheen and Christina Early, they noted the growth experienced in the resident neighbourhoods known as the Tim Manley neighbourhood, or the Eberly Woods/Caledon Trails community, also known as Mayfield West Phase 2.

In the motion, it was stated that although Mayfield West Phase 2 is home to thousands of residents, it has not yet delivered the corresponding local amenities.

It says that the neighbourhood currently lacks a “community or neighbourhood park to support residents of all ages in gathering, socializing, and building strong, complete communities.”

A small seating area was installed in 2023 in collaboration with the developer to support local seniors, but the motion adds, “this amenity is no longer sufficient to meet the needs of the ever-growing population.”

The Councillors added that with Wray Park anticipated to begin construction soon, it is

unlikely to be available for community use during the current season.

The motion states that Sheen and Early already took the opportunity to meet on site with Town staff to review “opportunities to enhance the existing seating area on Tim Manley Avenue as an interim community gathering space.”

The motion, approved on consent, will direct staff to “expand the existing seating area on Tim Manley Avenue as quickly as possible this season to better support community gathering and social interaction.”

It also directs staff to install additional concrete pads and seating in a social configuration sufficient to accommodate up to 25 adults.

When it comes to funding, the motion directs staff to be authorized to expend up to $50,000 from the Parks Operating Budget for this purpose, or to report back to Council if an alternate funding source is more appropriate.

Staff will also be authorized to establish a new capital project, with expenditures of up to $50,000 funded from the Tax Funded Contingency Reserve, for this purpose.

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