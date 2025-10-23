Current & Past Articles » General News

Rotary Online Auction comes to Caledon for the first time 

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For the first time, the Rotary Club of Caledon will be participating in the Rotary Online Auction, now running for the 26th year.

This auction offers a wide range of items and services while raising funds for community projects, and last year drew close to 900 bidders and attracted over 30,000 website visits.

The auction will run from November 1 to November 15, in collaboration with Rotary clubs from Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Cambridge, and Kitchener.

These clubs do all the heavy lifting, meeting with one another to exchange items, making it easy for bidders to pick up in their own community.

Janice Bezanson, Treasurer for the Rotary Club of Caledon, notes that this year, Caledon businesses can gain exposure both locally and in regions where they may not currently reach.

Bezanson says the club decided to join this year because of how much Caledon has to offer.

Caledon, Benzason notes, offers numerous unique experiences that many are unaware of, and community businesses are already joining in to donate various items.

Rusty Jade Ranch has donated a Horse Experience for two, Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback had donated lunch in the Parliamentary dining room with a tour of Parliament and an invite to Question Period for two, the McMichael Gallery has donated a Family Pass, De Boers Market has donated $100 gift certificate, and much more.

Bezanson says that too often people are doing the “same old, same old,” and through this, both people in and out of Caledon can enjoy everything the community has to offer.

The money made from the auction will go back to the Rotary Club of Caledon, allowing them to continue hosting numerous events for the community and enabling them to continue donating to various Caledon services.

Bezanson says this auction serves as free advertising for businesses, helping them to reach audiences they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“It’s a great tool that they could use. It’s just such a great opportunity for Caledon.”

The auction website, www.rotaryonlineauction.ca, is now open for viewing items and bidder registration. 

The auction itself opens on November 1 and runs until November 15.

To donate items, reach out to rcpalgrave@gmail.com.



         

