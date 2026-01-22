Current & Past Articles » General News

Rotary Bolton: Is it a service club, is it a social club – we think it’s both!

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Are you looking for a venue that fosters friendship and community? You will find the Rotary Club of Bolton may be just the solution!  Often when people are planning for retirement they are searching for an organization that can provide activity and connectivity.  Despite being more digitally connected than ever, people are struggling to forge the kind of deep and meaningful relationships that give life purpose.  

We are involved in many community projects that require planning, co-ordination and volunteering – things like our monthly Soul Soup cooking schedule, Coldest Night of the Year involvement, annual Charity Golf Tournament, Haunted Hill Walk/Run, Peace Park and Hwy 50 planters maintenance, Murray Stewart and Simmons Trails conservancy…

Our club raises funds to fill the gaps in many of the social service programs. Local groups like Humberview Robotics Alphadogs, Caledon Cavaliers Rugby, Scouts and Guides, Girls Can Too, Caledon Kids First, Caledon Seniors Centre,  all benefited from our sponsorship.  It is heartwarming to know that our club is making a difference in so many ways.  

Here is your Invitation to join our dynamic club.  See some of our more recent accomplishments on Boltonrotary.ca or email boltonrotary@gmail.com for more information.



         

