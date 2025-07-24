Revolving door justice system must end now, says MP

OUR READERS WRITE

On July 5, 2025, a young man from Bolton, Gabriel Arshad, was left with life-threatening injuries after a horrific four-vehicle crash, caused by a five-time convicted drunk driver who was out on bail.

The man behind the wheel had already been convicted five times for impaired driving. He was under three lifetime driving bans. He should never have been on the road, but he was. And now he’s been released on bail. Again.

A young man from our community is now facing long-term, life-altering injuries — because the justice system failed.

This wasn’t just preventable. It was predictable. And it’s the direct result of a broken bail system that puts repeat offenders back on the streets instead of behind bars.

For years, Conservatives have been pushing for real bail reform. We’ve introduced legislation. We’ve called on the Liberal government to fix the dangerous loopholes they created. But they keep saying no.

As your Member of Parliament, I’m not just going to talk about it — I’m taking action. I will be raising this case directly in Ottawa and will keep fighting until repeat violent offenders are denied bail. I’ll continue to push for tougher, common-sense changes that protect our community, and I won’t stop until the system is fixed.

If you believe our justice system should protect victims, not criminals, join me. Speak out. Write to the Minister of Justice. Demand change. Because no more families in our community should suffer like this. Sign my petition now at kyleseeback.ca/jailnotbail

Kyle Seeback, MP

Dufferin-Caledon

