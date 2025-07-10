Remembering Emil Kolb

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

In this column, I want to take a moment to remember and honour Emil Kolb — a truly remarkable individual and beloved leader — who passed away on June 18, 2025, at the age of 89.

For over 50 years, Emil served Caledon and the Region of Peel with steadfast dedication, compassion, and integrity. He left behind not just a record of public service, but a legacy built on kindness, vision, and a deep commitment to the people and places he loved.

Those who had the privilege of knowing and working with Emil speak of his steady leadership, his principled character, and the genuine warmth he brought to every room. As the Town of Caledon shared in announcing his passing, Emil was both a proud farmer and a passionate community builder.

His public service began on the final Peel County Council and continued on the first Peel Region Council. He went on to serve as Caledon’s Mayor from 1985 to 1991, and then as Peel Regional Chair from 1991 to 2014 — the longest-serving Chair in the Region’s history, as well as of the Peel Police Services Board.

Throughout his life, Emil led with heart and humility. Under his leadership, Peel Region became debt-free, built up its financial reserves, and took meaningful steps to protect environmentally sensitive lands — all while planning for a sustainable future in a rapidly growing region.

He was also deeply involved in community initiatives like the Caledon Trailway, the Building the Dream book project, and many efforts to celebrate and preserve Caledon’s rich history. His annual Emil Kolb Hootenanny raised over $2 million for children’s charities across Peel — one of the many ways he gave back with generosity and joy.

With Emil’s passing, Caledon has lost a great statesman and champion. He was guided by enduring values, inspired by his love for family and community, and he worked every day with an eye toward a better tomorrow.

As a mark of respect, flags at all Town facilities were lowered to half-mast to honour Emil’s extraordinary life and service.

While we reflect on all he gave to our community, we also extend our deepest gratitude and sympathy to his family. Their support was the foundation that allowed Emil to give so much of himself to all of us.

He will be dearly missed — and always remembered.

