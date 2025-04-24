RBC Canadian Open, and Golf Canada, coming to Caledon – with 125,000 visitors expected

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Public meeting set for Monday

By Matthew Strader

The RBC Canadian Open is coming to Caledon.

And to ensure an event that is expecting 125,000 spectators goes off without a hitch, Caledon Council is exempting the organizing group from some local bylaws, while a special events bylaw is drafted and approved.

It is anticipated that the future bylaw will develop rules for insurance, traffic management, noise mitigation, fire and life safety requirements, as well as other matters relating to future events.

According to a report at Caledon council, the 2025 RBC Canadian Open is scheduled to take place at TPC Toronto Osprey in Alton from June 4 to 8. On site operations for the event will take place from May 26 to June 11.

Council will exempt the event from the noise bylaw, nuisance bylaw, site plan control bylaw and zoning bylaw. The report directed staff to prepare a future report on a special events bylaw.

Ryan Paul of Golf Canada, said the community can attend an information session of Monday, April 28 at Osprey Valley to meet Golf Canada staff directly, and learn about road closures and parking restrictions implemented for the tournament.

“It’s so much more than a golf tournament,” Paul said. “It’s an outdoor festival and event.”

Paul said the food and music and other entertainment are going to surprise people. The Canadian Open will not just be for golf lovers, he said, but all of Caledon. And Golf Canada being a not-for-profit, proceeds from the event go back into golf in the country and grassroots programs that grow the game.

Paul said their very proud of their support of youth. One of the ways they do encourage young people to come out and enjoy golf is by providing free entry to the Canadian Open for anyone under 12.

Paul explained in his presentation to Council that Golf Canada is also moving their home office to Caledon, in an exciting 26,000 square foot facility. For the golf lovers, it will include a community putting course. The putting course will include a 72-foot putt, as a tribute to Nick Taylor, the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open.

“The question I always get asked is who’s coming,” Paul said, digging into the exciting part of the event for those wondering which stars of the golf world will visit Caledon. Paul said more than 120 golfers are expected, including Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners and many other top players.

An exciting part, he said, is that the Canadian Open has a number of spots they can allocate to players in the field who may not qualify for an event like this, but are high performing amateurs looking to move their career forward.

Paul said last year’s host, Hamilton, experienced an $86 million economic impact.

Councillor Nick de Boer said he had heard the 2024 Hamilton event was the most environmentally friendly.

“How did you accomplish that?” he asked. “And what are you bringing to Caledon?”

Golf Canada staff explained that Hamilton saw them work with a new sustainability partner who they will be continue to work with. This partner operates the Pheonix Open, one of the largest sporting events in the United States.

They said they have acquired battery powered generators to supplement a necessary use of diesel generators. In Hamilton, they reduced plastic bottle usage by 90,000 bottles and want to push that further. And they worked with a company out of Barrie to see all mesh wrapping from the event used to make putting greens, outdoor furniture and other products. Their goal is to reach 70 percent waste diversion and eventually host a zero-waste event in the future.

Regional Councillor Mario Russo wondered if they were confident in the moves made to try and supply enough accommodation opportunities.

Paul said everyone coming in for the event, including media, staff and players have expressed positives about some of the unique initiatives done in Caledon.

“Allowing home owners to rent out their houses, we’ve seen a high uptick from players, that has been great,” he said. “We have hotel blocks in north Brampton that worked for some players that wanted to be closer to the airport, and Hockley Valley in Orangeville has been a great hot spot.”

Readers Comments (0)