PWHL Toronto Sceptres sign Caledon’s Kristin Della Rovere

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Toronto Sceptres of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) signed Caledon’s Kristin Della Rovere to a Standard Player Agreement at the end of March.

Della Rovere, who scored two goals and two assists in five games with Team Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, parlayed her success in Milan into a roster spot with the playoff-bound Sceptres.

Della Rovere’s international success with the host nation was conspicuous and historical. She scored the game-winning goal versus Team Japan to send Team Italy (2-2) to the Olympic tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time.

The former D1 Harvard Crimson forward played for PWHL Ottawa in 2024-25 in the league’s inaugural season.

In a corresponding move by the Sceptres, forward Clair DeGeorge was released.

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