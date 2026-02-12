Current & Past Articles » General News

Pureform Movement opens second location

February 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Beloved reformer pilates studio Pureform Movement has now opened its doors to its new studio located in Southfields Village.

Pureform Movement held its grand opening in 2024 for its Bolton location, and two years later, it welcomed in the new year with the opening of its newest location right beside John Clarkson Park.

Welcoming the community, they held an open house for their second location in Southfields at 439 Dougall Ave on Jan. 18.

Pureform Movement shares on its website that “this expansion marks an exciting new chapter for our team as we continue to bring the same quality, care, and community spirit that our customers know and love.”

The company says that its new Southfields location offers the same great services and more convenience for its valued clients in the area.​

Pureform Movement offers contemporary Reformer and Mat Pilates, dedicated to fostering an inclusive, motivating environment where you can enhance your strength, flexibility, and endurance.

Their classes feature reformer, mat pilates, and barre.



         

