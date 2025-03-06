POLICE URGE VIGILANCE AGAINST EXTORTION ATTEMPTS

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are educating residents to safeguard against extortion attempts.

“What is extortion? The Canadian Anti-Fraud defines it as “extortion happens when someone unlawfully obtains money, property or services from a person, entity, or institution through coercion,” say Police.

“Based on recent extortion cases investigated by Caledon OPP, many involve phone calls from a WhatsApp number, threatening violence unless a large sum of money is paid, and mentioning knowledge of the individual’s home or workplace.”

Anyone who has received a similar violent extortion message should report it to their local police immediately. After contacting police, it is important to also report it online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not an emergency, you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about Extortion, visit: https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/extortion-extorsion-eng.htm.

March is Fraud Prevention Month. Educate yourself to recognize the signs of fraud. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre provides many resources, including information on all types of scams. Visit https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca for more details.

VEHICLE ARSON INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspected vehicle arson.

“On March 2, 2025, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers attended Boston Mills Road, west or Torbram Road, for a vehicle fire,” say Police. “The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit.”

Investigators are seeking information, including dashcam footage from the area before 9:00 p.m.

“It is believed the vehicle may have been brought to the location by a tow truck, and such footage would be helpful for the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES



Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On February 25, 2025, just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Minor injuries were sustained. While investigating, officers formed grounds that one of the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, which led to an arrest.”

As a result, Himmat Pannu, 21, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 13, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“On February 26, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayfield Road, near Ace Drive, conducted a traffic stop,” say Police. “The investigation led to the driver being arrested.”

As a result, Amanpreet Singh, 36, of Brampton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Red light – fail to stop.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 13, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“A few hours later, on February 27, 2025, shortly after 1:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road also conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, which led to their arrest.”

As a result, Lovepreet Litt, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 20, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Both driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for seven.

“On March 2, 2025, shortly after 1:00 a.m., an officer patrolling Mayfield Road, near McLaughlin Road, conducted a traffic stop,” say Police. “During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, which led to their arrest.”

As a result, Abilash Uthayabaskaran, 25, of Oshawa, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Careless driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 20, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“On March 3, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Winston Churchill Boulevard, near Old Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the interaction, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Steven Graves, 44, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 20, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charges have not been proven.

“Motorists continue to engage in unnecessary risks, compromising road safety,” say Police. “The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you’re planning to drink or use drugs, make sure you don’t drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, use public transportation, or find another safe way home. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, it’s important to call 9-1-1 to report it. If the situation is not urgent or currently ongoing, you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through their website at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Readers Comments (0)