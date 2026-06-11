PEEL OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY IN JAMES BAY

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an OPP officer killed in the line of duty near Hearst.

“On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation,” say Police. “During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased.

“OPP members and a Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service member took the individual into custody.”

As a result of the investigation, Justin Veronneau, 18, of Hearst, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

First degree murder, section 235(2);

Assault police, section 270(1)(a);

Flight from police, section 320.17 – two counts;

Resist arrest, section 129(a);

Dangerous operation causing death, section 320.13(3);

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle, section 320.13(1).

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“The OPP is supporting the member’s family as they navigate this profound loss. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, with two and a half years of service. At the time of his death, Provincial Constable Bali, who was 29 years of age, was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment.

NO FLY ZONE FOR CANADIAN OPEN

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of a temporary no-fly zone during the RBC Canadian Open.

“From June 10 to June 14, 2026, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. daily, a no-fly zone will be in effect over and around the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, located at 19131 Main Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During this time, the unauthorized operation of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is strictly prohibited.

“The OPP reminds the public that operating a drone in restricted airspace may result in enforcement action, including fines and other penalties.”

For more information about flying drones safety and legally, including possible penalties, visit: https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety/learn-rules-you-fly-your-drone/flying-your-drone-safely-legally.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin OPP have charged three local residents with impaired driving-related offences following numerous traffic complaints.

“On May 28, 2026, at approximately 12:06 a.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the area of Fifth Avenue in the Town of Orangeville for a traffic complaint,” say Police. “Offices arrived on scene and located the vehicle of interest. While speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Evan Marshall, 31, of Mono, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 30, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the area of 6th Line and Highway 89 in the Township of Amaranth after receiving reports of a male driver slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was blocking a live lane of traffic,” say Police.

“Fearing a medical emergency, officers and emergency personnel responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A female passenger was also found inside the vehicle and appeared to be slumped over.

“While speaking with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment and subsequently initiated an impaired driving investigation. During the investigation, officers located open alcohol and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.”

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Adams, 40, from Amaranth, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Driving while under suspension.

The charges have not been proven.

“On June 1, 2026, at approximately 12:11 a.m., members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the area of Highway 89 and Highway 10 after receiving numerous traffic complaints regarding a possible impaired driver.

“The vehicle had reportedly been observed travelling into oncoming traffic. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle on Highway 10, just south of Highway 89, in the Town of Mono.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. During their interaction, officers observed signs of impairment and subsequently initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Cameron Palmer, 26, of Dundalk, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

In addition, the individuals’ driver’s licences were suspended, and the vehicles were impounded.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists that alcohol and speed are a deadly combination. Plan ahead if you are consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit, or arrange to stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgment and reaction time. In a split second, poor decisions can result in tragedy.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.”

FATAL COLLISION IN MONO

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with local EMS and fire services, responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision in the Town of Mono.

“On May 20, 2026, shortly after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 3rd Line EHS, just south of 5 Sideroad, for a single motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “The vehicle involved was a passenger van towing a small utility trailer at the time of the incident. The driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

“As a result of the collision, on May 22, 2026, the driver an 81-year-old male from Mono was pronounced deceased.”

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to access support services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

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