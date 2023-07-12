Peel increases speed limit on King Street in Campbell’s Cross

July 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Peel is making changes to the flow of traffic on two regional roads in Caledon.

At Region of Peel Council’s July 6 meeting, several Regional staff recommendations were passed regarding speed limits and flashing speed limit zones on King Street and Mississauga Road.

The speed limit on King Street from 30 metres east of Heart Lake Road to 305 metres west of Kennedy Road will be increased from 40 to 60 kilometres per hour. This is the stretch of road in the community of Campbell’s Cross where Herb Campbell Public School is located.

The staff report recommending the change said if it’s not implemented, “drivers will continue to experience frustration along this stretch.”

While the speed limit is being increased in this area to 60 kilometers per hour, there will be a new flashing 40 kilometres per hour speed limit zone signs implemented in front of the school.

It will be in operation from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on school days.

In 2021, the Region installed an automated speed enforcement camera in Campbell’s Cross and reduced the speed limit there from 60 to 40 kilometres per hour. Since then, the Region has received requests from residents to bring the speed limit back to what it originally was.

So, the Region completed a review of the area and consulted with Regional Councillors representing it and the principal of Herb Campbell Public School. Through this review, the changes mentioned earlier in this story were recommended and approved.

The change coming to Mississauga Road was initiated by the principal of Alloa Public School, which is located on that road. The flashing 60 kilometre per hour speed limit zone on Mississauga Road — from 720 metres north of Mayfield Road to 1132 metres north of Mayfield Road — will now be in operation from 7:15 to 9:25 a.m. and 3:15 to 6:15 p.m. on school days.

Previously, the flashing speed limit zone was in effect from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. and 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. on school days. The change was made in order to accommodate extended pickup and drop off times for parents and school buses entering and exiting the school.

Staff noted there are no major financial implications to making these changes and they can be done under the Region’s existing approved roads operating budget. The Town of Caledon and Caledon OPP will be advised of the speed limit changes made by the Region.

Readers Comments (0)