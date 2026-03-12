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Over 3,000 PDSB students take part in annual Peel Skills Challenge

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) held their annual Peel Skills Challenge from March 10 – 11, bringing more than 3,000 students from across the school board to the Davis Campus of Sheridan College for two days of hands-on learning.

The Peel Skills Challenge is an event for students in Grades 4 – 12 from the school board to obtain experiential, hands-on learning opportunities, and this year included activities such as 3D animation, construction, design innovation, green energy, robotics, LEGO mechanics, technology challenges, TV and video production, and workplace safety.

Students were given chances to design, build, code and compete in hands-on challenges exploring skilled trades and technology, and future career pathways. 

They took part in 10 competitions daily, with an award ceremony closing out the two-day event.

The Peel Skills Challenge also acts as the Board’s qualifying event for the Ontario Skills Competition, a skilled trades and technology competition, held annually to showcase students from elementary to post-secondary levels.

Romessa Butt, Resource teacher and Experiential Learning Coordinator with PDSB, said the Peel Skills Challenge has now been running for more than 20 years. Over the years, she’s been able to watch it grow from just a few schools to hosting it at the Magna Skilled Trades Centre in Sheridan College to accommodate the thousands of students now taking part each year.

“It’s great because the kids go back to their schools and they showcase what they’ve done, and it becomes this culture of creating together,” said Butt, adding that medal winners walk away with a strong sense of pride from the day’s competitions.

She added that the students have always expressed how much they love the day, being able to work with one another, and the creative process.

“It’s not just a classroom, and we’re showing them that they’re able to be in a skilled trades facility, and Magna is known for skilled trades and around the world, it’s a really great opportunity for students,” she said

At PDSB, she said they work to create these opportunities for hands-on learning.

“We work with other departments as well and outside partnerships to see what aligns with the curriculum and give our students those experiences,” said Butt. “Other than just having memorization, now it’s more of the hands-on and building as well.”

Grade 6 students from Alloa Public School in Caledon, Mantaz and Harmannat, were taking part in the 3D Design course, something brand new to the Peel Skills Challenge this year.

This was both of their first time coming to the event, and despite both being a little nervous, they were excited to dive in.

“It’s more fun than just being in your class, learning about everything. It’s more fun to actually get out and do design stuff,” said Mantaz.

“And you can learn new things, like 3D design and other things,” added Harmannat.

Mantaz said hands-on-learning brings a new level to their education.

“I feel like it’s way easier. Because if someone says, in math, let’s say this is the equation, but they didn’t put it in front of you, how would you understand that? But if it’s in front of you, you can understand it in your own way,” he explained.

They both had their eyes set on the award ceremony at the end, hoping to see their team win.

Over in the LEGO robotics section was Palgrave Public School, where they were working on designing their own LEGO robot.

Grade 6 students Luciano, Alessandro, Nicholas and Glen were all working together on their robot.

They added that the day was “more fun” than being in a classroom, and gave them the chance to do the activities with their friends.

Students filled every room of the Magna Skilled Trades Centre in Sheridan College, each learning and working on brand new skills.

For PDSB, they hope that the Peel Skills Challenge helps spark early interest in trades, STEM and technology careers while giving students the opportunity to explore their strengths in a dynamic, hands-on environment.



         

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