Sports

Orangeville Curling Club receives grant funding to repair leaky roof

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Curling Club has been around since members arrived for a match in a horse-drawn carriage to play their game on a frozen pond.

Established in 1888, the Club is one of the region’s oldest established groups and continues to be a centre for the sport, community gatherings, and social functions.

The Club was originally located on John Street in Orangeville, and it had a two-sheet curling area. The current facility was built in 1958.

It is a popular place that has regular league play as well as several bonspiels each year. The Club also hosts Ontario Curling Association competitions, school curling leagues, and learn-to-curl clinics.

Every building needs routine maintenance, and when it comes to a facility with an ice pad, there are unique challenges that arise and must be looked after to keep things running smoothly.

The Orangeville building has needed a new roof for several years after leaks developed, and the structure was feeling its age.

The Curling Club recently received an Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital grant so it could put a new roof in place and restore the integrity of the building.

The total grant allotted was $68,300.

“Today is the official Trillium Grant announcement with our Member of Provincial Parliament,” explained Orangeville Curling Club President Grant Peters. “This grant really went a long way. We needed to re-do the roof. With a curling club, you have complex equipment, you need to maintain the ice surface, you can’t have water dripping on it. Members of the facility will be tremendously relieved to have this work completed at the Orangeville Curling Club. Our playing surface is the most important aspect of the sport. The completion of the roof project will also have a lasting impact on the myriad community events hosted within these walls.”

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones dropped by the Orangeville Curling Club on Friday, October 10, to learn more about how the Trillium Grant helped the club.

“Through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our government is proud to invest in the Orangeville Curling Club – a cornerstone of our community since 1888,” Ms. Jones said. “This funding will help preserve the Club’s facility, ensuring residents of all ages can continue to enjoy the sport of curling and the sense of community it fosters.”

The funds were used to put a new thermoplastic polyolefin roof membrane on both the main arena roof and the mechanical room roof.

Both roof systems had been causing issues for the club, including leaks directly onto the playing surface.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province.

Last year, the OTF invested nearly $105 million into 732 community projects and multi-sector partnerships.

The project aims to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together, and connect and create a more sustainable environment.

The Orangeville Curling Club’s new season is getting started this week as crews start putting in the ice for the first week of play.



         

