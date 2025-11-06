Open house to be held for proposed Pickleball facilities in Bolton

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In partnership with the Peel District School Board, the Town of Caledon is looking to review and discuss the proposed development of new pickleball facilities in Bolton.

Potential locations for the facility include Ellwood Park, Fountainbridge Park, and Humberview Park.

An open house for the proposed facilities will be held at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness on Wednesday, November 12, from 6 – 8 p.m.

At the open house, residents will be able to view conceptual plans for each site, ask questions, speak with Town Staff, and share feedback.

Elevation Athletics (EA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball across Canada.

They first began running pickleball leagues in Caledon in the Spring of 2024.

Head of Pickleball Operations Karan Tiwari shared that since then, they have grown to have leagues running in multiple locations on multiple days across Caledon, specifically in Bolton.

“Our dedicated and passionate coaches and co-ordinators have been key to helping us keep the game of pickleball growing in the community,” says Tiwari.

Currently, they have leagues running for two nights at Southfields Village Public School and for three nights at various school locations across Bolton.

They are currently accepting registrations for the next round of programs at the Southfields Village locations, starting the week of November 24, and are hoping to announce a new round of programming in Bolton soon.

“The opening of a dedicated pickleball court in Bolton would be fantastic news, not only for us but for the Bolton community as a whole,” says Tiwari.

“It would show that the effort that EA has put into growing the pickleball community in Bolton has been recognized and rewarded, and will only encourage us to continue our work in Bolton, as well as the rest of Caledon and beyond.”

