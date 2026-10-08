Ontario advancing Highway 400 widening in King Township

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government has awarded a detail design contract to advance the widening of Highway 400 from six to 10 lanes between Highway 9 and the future Bradford Bypass (Highway 425). The project marks another milestone in the province’s plan to reduce gridlock, improve road safety and keep people and goods moving across the Greater Toronto Area.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is building the highway capacity Ontario needs to tackle gridlock and keep our economy moving,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Advancing the widening of Highway 400 will help get drivers where they’re going faster, strengthen a critical trade corridor and keep people and goods moving in the Greater Toronto Area.”

The 11-kilometre section of Highway 400 will be widened by adding one general-purpose lane and one high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction. The project will extend Ontario’s HOV network by connecting to the existing HOV lanes south of Highway 9. The contract also includes work related to culverts, signage, drainage and storm sewers, lighting and interchange ramps along the expanded highway.

Highway 400 is a critical transportation corridor connecting southern and northern Ontario, serving commuters, tourists and businesses while supporting the movement of billions of dollars’ worth of goods across Ontario and Canada. The province recently completed the widening of nine kilometres of Highway 400 from Major Mackenzie Drive to King Road. To support the future widening of Highway 400 in Barrie, the Dunlop Street bridge is currently being replaced.

“We cut the gas tax by 10 cents per litre, at the very time that we completed a 10-lane expansion of highway 400 — saving you time and money. Less than a year ago, Ontario completed the widening of Highway 400 from Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan to Highway 9 in King. We are taking the next step forward by expanding Highway 400 north of Highway 9, reducing debilitating gridlock for families in King and Vaughan,” noted Stephen Lecce, MPP for King–Vaughan.

AECOM has been awarded the detail design contract to widen Highway 400 from Highway 9 to the future Bradford Bypass.

The province started major construction on the Bradford Bypass (Highway 425) in May 2026.

Ontario is investing $31 billion to build, repair and expand highways, roads and bridges across the province, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and the Garden City Skyway twin bridge.

“For families and commuters across York-Simcoe, Highway 400 is an essential part of getting to work, getting home, and staying connected to communities across the region. Widening this important corridor will reduce commute times, improve traffic flow, and support the continued growth of our communities. I’m pleased to see our government is taking this important next step,” said Susan Lahey, MPP for York–Simcoe.

“For Vaughan businesses, congestion on Highway 400 means delayed shipments, higher costs and longer commutes for employees. This announcement is an important step toward strengthening a corridor our manufacturers, distributors and other employers rely on. We welcome the province’s investment in the transportation capacity needed to support business growth and keep Ontario competitive,” added Abdus Samad, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Initiatives, Vaughan Chamber of Commerce.

“Highway 400 is one of Ontario’s most important economic corridors, connecting communities and moving people and goods across the province. With congestion costing Ontario more than $56 billion annually, widening this critical stretch of Highway 400 will help reduce gridlock, improve the movement of goods and support Ontario’s continued growth. ORBA welcomes this important step toward construction and looks forward to working with the government to deliver the infrastructure Ontario needs,” stated Steven Crombie, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Ontario Road Builders’ Association.

Readers Comments (0)