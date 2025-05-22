Nominations close on June 30 for Caledon Sport Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

By Jim Stewart

The Town of Caledon has announced that nominations for the 2026 Caledon Sport Hall of Fame are now open, but will close on Monday, June 30.

Categories include Athlete, Builder, and Team. To qualify, nominees for all categories must have: been born in Caledon; or maintained residency in Caledon for a minimum of five consecutive years; or been raised or spent their formative years (through training, competing, or working) in Caledon.

Mayor Annette Groves applauded the Caledon Sport Hall of Fame’s importance to the community and encouraged residents to nominate candidates.

“Earlier this year, we had the honour of welcoming eight amazing inductees into our Sport Hall of Fame — a special moment that emphasized Caledon’s rich sports history,” said Mayor Groves. “Now, as we gear up for the 2026 class, we’re looking forward to seeing new nominations that display the passion, dedication, and excellence you find in our community.”

Eight athletes and builders– along with a championship hockey team – were enshrined in the second annual Caledon Sport Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in January.

The 2025 Inductees in the Athlete Category were Triathlete Lisa Bentley, Synchronized Swimmer Beverly (McKnight) Holden, Field Hockey Goaltender Zoe MacKinnon, NHL Power Forward Keith McCreary, and Pole Vaulter Douglas Wood.

Wood was also enshrined in the Builder Category as a Pole Vaulting Coach. Two other Builders were inducted: Nordic Skiing Coach and High School Sports Coach Angus Doughty; and Triathlon Coach Barrie Shepley who multi-tasked seamlessly and masterfully as the event’s emcee for the second consecutive year.

Enshrined in the Team Category were the members of the 1967 Juvenile ‘C’ Ontario Hockey Champion Bolton Kinsmen: Don Casey, Jim Casey, Bill Clements, John Deachman, Jim Farquharson, Eugene Fewster, Perry Ford, Wayne Kirby, Karl Koper, Dale Lemon, Manager John Lostchuck, Chris Markey, Trainer Peter Markle, Bruce Matson, Coach Roy McKay, Henry Newlove, Ted Praught, and Rob Salvian.

The 2024 Inductees in the Athlete Category were legendary downhill skier Laurie Graham, Triathlete and Marathoner Bob Knuckey, Racing Hall of Fame Jockey Robin Platts, and Stanley Cup and Olympic Hockey Champion Bert McCaffrey.

In the Builder category, Caledon Enterprise editor and reporter Bill Whitbread, Horse Racing legend Conn Smythe, and High School and Elite Basketball Coach Gord Everett were inducted.

In the Team category, the 2004 Mayfield SS Nordic Ski Team—comprised of Brittany Webster, Julie Porter, Gillian Montgomery, Brittany Barclay, and Robyn Kemp—was immortalized for winning four consecutive OFSSAA cross country skiing championships.

To submit a nomination for the Caledon Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, please visit Caledon.ca/CSHOF.

