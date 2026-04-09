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Nikolakakos earns first-round knockout victory in Martial Arts Championships in Thailand

April 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Anastasia Nikolakakos, who trains out of Bolton’s Canadian Black Belt Academy, made an auspicious debut at the martial arts world championships in Thailand last month.

Nikolakakos competed in the ONE Championship — one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world. 

Nikolakalos’s Coach Jason Figliano said he was pleased with his student-athlete’s performance and described its connection to Caledon.

“Anastasia secured a first-round knockout victory from the guard, a rare and highly technical finish that immediately put her on the map. What makes this story even more meaningful is that Bolton is home to her training. The work, discipline, and preparation all happened right here in our community before being showcased internationally.”

The owner and Head Instructor of Canadian Black Belt Academy described the recent successes of athletes connected to the Bolton training facility.

“From a coaching perspective, this milestone also represents something significant. I have now had the privilege of coaching and cornering fighters in the two largest MMA organizations in the world — the UFC and ONE Championship. To see athletes from our local area reach that level and perform successfully is a testament to the strength of the martial arts community here in Caledon.”

Figliano noted, “We believe this is a story not just about one athlete, but about what’s possible when local talent, strong mentorship, and community support come together.”



         

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