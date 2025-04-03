Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

New exhibition, Challenging the Darkness, on at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives 

April 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Exhibition is on in honour of Sikh Heritage Month

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

April is Sikh Heritage Month. 

The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA), through a partnership with the Sikh Heritage Month Foundation, has a number of events planned to celebrate the occasion. 

PAMA is located at 9 Wellington Street East in Brampton and admission to it is free in April courtesy of the Sikh Foundation of Canada. 

A new exhibition is running at PAMA from April 5 to June 29 called “Challenging the Darkness”. Through documents, testimonies, artwork and photographs it tells the story of Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Sikh activist who exposed human rights abuses in the 1990s.

An opening event for the exhibition will be held on April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. 

From 1 to 3:30 p.m. on April 6 and 19, a calligraphy workshop will be held at PAMA. Participants will be able to practice the ancient technique of handwriting Gurbani.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on April 12, Gurmat Sangeet will deliver a seminar exploring the origins, history and evolution of Sikh music from Guru Nanak Dev Ji to the present day. 

From 2 to 4 p.m. on April 20, there will be a seminar for youth focusing on activism and community leadership. 

Finally, a closing event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 29 that will include a series of discussion panels and performances. 



         

