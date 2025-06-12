NBSE Showcase demonstrates PDSB’s leadership as new Black History curriculum nears

June 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Network of Black Studies Educators (NBSE) Elementary community showcase was presented last week by the Peel District School Board (PDSB).

The showcase provided the opportunity to show how PDSB educators lead the way in integrating Black history into the curriculum.

NBSE is a diverse group of PDSB educators and system leaders committed to infusing Black historical and contemporary contributions into all areas of the curriculum from K-12.

One example shared at the showcase is a Grade Five class at Floradale Public School, one of the 36 NBSE elementary pilot schools, sharing their work on Geometry in African Cultures.

Students explored African textiles as a part of the Grade Five mathematics curriculum.

“You’re building students’ confidence and empowering them to take a more active role in their learning and futures,” said Rashmi Swarup, Director of Education to the Board at Peel District School Board, at the showcase. “Affirming student identity helps address the disparities and disproportionalities facing black students and inspires high levels of achievement and excellence. NBSE is offering a model of how schools can meaningfully embed black histories and contributions into all subject areas.”

Superintendent of Equity, Indigenous Education & Community Engagement Atheia Grant shared in a statement to the Citizen that system implementation would not have been possible without the strong support of the Directors Office that provided financial support for professional learning and approved the NBSE Three Year Strategic Action Plan.

Director Rashmi Swarup continues to provide strong support and leverage the influence of the Director’s Office to expand the work system-wide.

“Seeing the NBSE showcase come to fruition was an incredibly powerful experience. It was a moment filled with pride, not just in the community of educators in Peel District School Board who worked so passionately to bring it all together, but in the strength, brilliance, and resilience of the Black community as a whole,” said Grant.

“Watching the learning that is happening in our classrooms on display, it was clear that this was more than just an event, it was a celebration of strong leadership and system commitment, from the Director’s Office, Peel Association of African Canadian Educators, Superintendents, Principals, Instructional coaches, teachers and the Network of Black Studies Educators, to excellence, wellbeing and achievement,” said Grant.

Grant said it highlighted the deep contributions Black individuals continue to make in education, leadership, the arts, and beyond.

She said seeing students shine, educators uplifted, and the community so strongly represented created a sense of unity and purpose.

During the Ministry Review of Peel District School Board and after having extensive conversations with Black parents, families and community members, as an administrator, Grant had the opportunity to hire staff, deliver professional learning, develop and offer courses, curate resources, and shape a curriculum that was more reflective of the students and families that they serve, thus beginning NBSE in 2021.

“We created a sustainable model through the principles of LEAD. LEARN. SHARE,” said Grant.

Spoken of at the event is the arrival of a brand new curriculum.

For the first time, starting in September 2025, Grades 7, 8 and 10 history classes will include mandatory learning with an emphasis on elevating Black history as Canadian history by highlighting the various Black communities that emerged, developed and contributed to the development of Canada, including pre-and post-Confederation, as stated in a media release from the Ontario government.

Julie Rowe, Coordinator of Instructional Student Success at Peel District School Board, said that the work done in their schools has set them up for success with the new curriculum that’s coming.

“We are very well prepared as a board to support this new curriculum,” said Rowe. “There are rich contributions that students will be learning about, historical and contemporary. PDSB has led the way in our province with our black focused curriculum starting in high school and now in elementary as well.”

Shared Grant: “A reflective, equitable and culturally responsive curriculum helps students feel that they matter and when students feel they matter, they learn better, develop a love for education and school in general. PDSB can continue to ensure students see themselves reflected in the curriculum, continue to support the work of the NBSE, continue focusing on the Black Student Success Strategy and all other strategies to support marginalized students that still deserve and need to be centered in this board.”

